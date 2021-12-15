ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medtronic’s diabetes business receives U.S. FDA warning letter

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday it received a...

Motley Fool

What to Make of the FDA's Latest Warning to AbbVie and Pfizer

The FDA placed additional warnings on AbbVie's Rinvoq and Pfizer's Xeljanz. Xeljanz received a tougher warning than Rinvoq did. The worst-case scenario is that the FDA opts to restrict higher doses of the two JAK inhibitors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed additional warnings on the labels...
INDUSTRY
mobihealthnews.com

FDA issues Medtronic warning over quality at California facility

Medical device company Medtronic is facing scrutiny after the company revealed that the FDA sent it a warning about the “inadequacy of specific medical device quality systems” in its Northridge, Calif. facility. The company has pledged to remedy the issue by applying internal and external resources, and implementing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Raises Guidance, Medtronic Gets FDA Warning Letter, Decision Day For Calliditas, Genenta IPO

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Vir Biotech Says COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Effective Against Omicron Variant. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) announced that new preclinical data, published to the preprint server bioRxiv, demonstrated the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
notebookcheck.net

Life-threatening MiniMed 600 Series Insulin Pump dosage issues lead to FDA warning letter over quality control

Medtronic has publicly announced that it received an official warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in regard to quality control issues at its diabetes management division in Northridge, California. The MiniMed 630G and MiniMed 670G insulin pumps had to be recalled because of potentially life-threatening dosage problems.
HEALTH
#Fda Warning Letter#Medtronic Plc#Medical Device#U S Fda#Reuters
MarketWatch

Medtronic warned by FDA about manufacturing facility for insulin pumps

Shares of Medtronic MDT, -6.04% gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration following an inspection at a factory that makes its MiniMed 600 series insulin infusion pump and a remote-controller device for MiniMe 508 and Paradigm pumps. The company said it will make corrections to quality system requirements. Medtronic's stock is down 4.6% for the year, while the broader S&P 500.
ECONOMY
massdevice.com

Medtronic cerebral/somatic oximetry system wins FDA clearance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced today that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for its INVOS 7100 cerebral/somatic oximetry system. INVOS 7100, which Medtronic designed to pick up key signals to inform time-critical decisions by pediatric clinicians, received clearance for children from birth through age 18. The signals it picks up are related to hemodynamic management, ventilation and resuscitation for premature infants, neonates, children and other patients treated by pediatric clinicians.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
MyWabashValley.com

These drugs are NOT SAFE for use, FDA warns

(WEHT) — Edge Pharma recently announced they’ll be pulling all their drug products off shelves through a voluntary nationwide recall. As for the recall reason, the Food and Drug Administration states, “All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile and could impact the safety and quality of non-sterile products.”
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

'Wellness' vapes are not approved, may be harmful, FDA warns

"Fights off tumors and alleviates symptoms of chemotherapy," one vape's advertising claims, while another is touted as an "asthma remedy, ADHD remedy, and dementia treatment." Despite claims that certain vaping products may alleviate health problems, there's no proof that they do -- and they may even cause health issues, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

The FDA Warns Against Usage of Specific Medication

Health is one of the most precious things we all have. We must do our best to take good care of it, although scientists struggle even nowadays to find the cure for plenty of diseases. According to BestLife, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reveals that one specific medication is...
HEALTH
massdevice.com

Medtronic’s Covidien recall of some Puritan Bennett ventilators is Class I

The FDA confirmed that the recall of Medtronic’s (NYSE:MDT) Covidien unit’s Puritan Bennett ventilator is Class I, the most serious kind. Class I designations, the FDA’s most serious classification, are used when there is a reasonable probability that product use could cause serious adverse health consequences or death.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Individuals 16 Years and Older. First emergency use authorization in the United States for a COVID-19 vaccine booster in individuals 16 years and older. NEW YORK and MAINZ, Germany, December 9, 2021 — Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNMT AM 650

U.S. FDA authorizes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody drug

(Reuters) – The U.S. drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had authorized AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals who have weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

AcuFocus receives Approvable Letter from FDA for small aperture IOL

The company will begin commercialization of the IC-8 small aperture IOL, used for cataract patients, upon successful completion of the manufacturing facility inspections and receipt of an official approval order from the FDA, which the company estimates in Q2 2022. AcuFocus Inc. announced today it has received an Approvable Letter...
HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

U.S. FDA Allows Abortion Drug to be Received by Mail

A drug used to terminate early pregnancies can now be sent by mail instead of being required to be dispensed in person, according to a new regulation by the U.S. government. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the decision even as the right to obtain an abortion, established in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, hangs in the balance.
U.S. POLITICS
WTAJ

CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot

(AP) — Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health advisers recommended Thursday. The strange clotting problem has caused nine confirmed deaths after J&J vaccinations — while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines don’t come with that […]
INDUSTRY

