LEXINGTON PARK, Md. -- We are receiving reports of a minor accident this morning that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 7:25 a.m. on December 11, first responders were called to the scene in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road, in the area of St. Mary's Square, for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, crews discovered two vehicles which had been involved in a rear-end style collision.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO