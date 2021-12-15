ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One in Three Americans Can’t Even Wipe Their Butt Right

By Melissa
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave we really fallen this far as a society? A new online poll found a third of Americans can’t even wipe their BUTT right. A young woman on TikTok is going viral after she posted a video and claimed it’s physically impossible to...

Observer

The Old Ottessa Moshfegh Can’t Come to the Phone Right Now

When Ottessa Moshfegh’s second novel, My Year of Rest and Relaxation, debuted in 2018, something shifted. The book is still passed around with talismanic reverence because here it was; someone had finally acknowledged how much we want to be so beautiful, any degree of cruel behavior could be overlooked. How much we want to be dead, but only temporarily. Readers, deluged by Trump news and an onslaught of data generated by a brutalized planet, just wanted to be sedated.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls for everyone to stop talking about ‘boring’ Covid as US hits 120,000 new cases a day

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been slammed for calling on his viewers to stop talking about Covid-19, claiming that it’s time to move on from the uninteresting topic.“If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about Covid nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbours have been brainwashed — though obviously, they have been — but because your neighbours are boring,” he said on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.“Tucker says everyone should stop talking about COVID and I hope he takes his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

CNN host reveals ‘symptomatic Covid’ and urges testing before gatherings

CNN host Brianna Keilar has urged her viewers to get tested before seeing friends and family after she tested positive for Covid and was symptomatic. Ms Keilar announced news of her positive test result early on Friday, meaning she will not appear on CNN until she ends isolation, which is typically 10 days. “I have symptomatic covid and am so thankful to have the protection of being double vaccinated and boosted,” she tweeted, before appealing to Americans to test. “Please be careful about potential exposures,” the CNN host wrote. “Get tested before gathering with friends and family.”Many of her...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Former Miss World America says winning contest was ‘horrible’ and she wouldn’t ‘wish crown on her worst enemy’

Former Miss World America Marisa Butler has said that winning the title was a “horrible” experience.The 27-year-old model described her experience of the year she served the title in an interview with Jezebel, and said it left her feeling “belittled”.“Being Miss World America was horrible, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Butler, who represented the US at Miss World 2018, said. Butler recalled a moment from October 2019 when the owner of the luxury jeweller Jacob & Co, Jacob Arabo, made the model feel uncomfortable at a dining table.Butler claimed that Arabo took away the model’s chopsticks...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

A mom complained about Highlights magazine showing kids in masks. Their response was perfect.

We're heading into year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're all ready to be done. That doesn't mean we are done, of course. The virus and its various mutations don't give a flying fig how we feel, and with a new variant knocking on our door, we're still knee deep in mitigation measures to try to keep our healthcare system from sinking. That means vaccines, limiting group gatherings and, of course, masking in public places.
KIDS
toughpigs.com

Movin’ Right Along MFC07: Frogs Don’t Even Have Ears

We’re talking about Minutes 13-14 of A Muppet Family Christmas, in which Fozzie and the Snowman finish “Sleigh Ride” and Piggy does some last-minute shopping. With special guest Staci Rosen!. PLUS: Why is Billy Bear so scary? Jim Henson as a penguin! Piggy says “Never you fear, dear!” If frogs...
ANIMALS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
KXAN

Vast majority of American workers like their jobs – even as a record number quit them

(The Conversation) – A record share of American workers are quitting their jobs, thanks in part to a strong economy and a labor shortage. Does that mean Americans are unhappy with where they work? The answer would seem to be yes, according to many economists and other observers. That’s the narrative driving the Great Resignation, in which workers are simply fed up with their current […]
ECONOMY
hot969boston.com

Guy Who Live Tweets His Poops Named Time’s Person Of The Year

Time magazine has named CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk as Person of the Year. “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” Time Editor-In-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote. “In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Doja Cat says she instantly stopped smoking after taking acid: ‘It’s very interesting how that worked’

Doja Cat has claimed that taking acid helped her stop smoking cigarettes.The singer, 26, opened up about taking the hallucinogenic in a new interview.She told Rolling Stone that it was her “last trip” that “made me quit a lot of my habits”, including smoking.“Acid was a wonderful experience for me, but I felt I didn’t need it after a while,” she said. “My last trip was a bad trip, but it made me quit a lot of my habits.”“I was smoking lots of cigarettes. But I quit smoking because of the acid I took. I haven’t been able to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman sparks debate about red flags after asking whether she is wrong to turn down heirloom engagement ring

People are urging a woman to consider the “red flags” in her relationship after she questioned whether she was wrong to turn down her future mother-in-law’s engagement ring.The question was posed on Reddit’s AITA [Am I The A**hole] subreddit, where the 26-year-old woman explained that she has been with her boyfriend Adam for four years and they are ready to get engaged.In the post, the woman then explained that her boyfriend’s mother previously passed down her engagement ring to her eldest son, which he then used to propose.However, according to the Reddit user, the couple has since gotten divorced,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Community Policy