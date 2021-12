Haskell joins leading arts and crafts brand to fuel growth and pioneer global initiatives. Arteza, one of the fastest-growing, direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailers in the world, announced the appointment of Erick Haskell as Chief Executive Officer. Haskell brings a wealth of knowledge and digital expertise to Arteza with more than 20 years of experience in spearheading global initiatives among direct-to consumer brands in both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. In his new role as CEO, Haskell will utilize his depth of experience to propel the brand’s monumental growth plans for 2022 and beyond.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO