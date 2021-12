A toddler died after being struck by her grandparents’ moving caravan as she jumped around in puddles, an inquest has heard.Josie Gordon, 20 months old, was on a family holiday at a campsite in the Lizard peninsula in Cornwall when she was killed by a caravan being towed by her grandfather.It is believed that Josie had either stood close to the caravan when it began moving and it knocked her down, or she had put herself on the floor and was run over.Josie suffered severe injuries to her head and chest, and she died almost instantly.Her parents, Harry Gordon and...

ACCIDENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO