Call the Midwife shares adorable behind-the-scenes video ahead of Christmas special

After years and years of speculation and development, DC's The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality. The film is set to take a multiversal approach on the DC universe, introducing new takes on iconic characters — including a new version of Supergirl portrayed by Sasha Calle. While we've only gotten brief glimpses of what Calle will be bringing to the character, it's safe to say there is a lot of hype surrounding her portrayal, with rumors even suggesting that she could be getting her own spinoff. Before that happens, however, we still have to see her debut in The Flash — and based on the most recent post from Calle, it looks like she's excited for that day to arrive. Calle recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos — latte art of the Supergirl emblem, and a photo of The Flash director Andy Muschietti — with the caption "can't wait to share her with you."

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO