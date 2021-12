Halo Infinite is finally here. After years of development and a lengthy delay, Microsoft's first new mainline Halo game since 2015 is out today across Xbox, PC, and the cloud. Halo Infinite head of creative, Joseph Staten, released a statement celebrating the game's launch and commenting on the environment into which it's releasing. "... this game is launching at an incredibly tough time," Staten said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly disrupted families and friendships. It has radically altered the way we work and collaborate as well as how we interact with each other on a fundamental human level. And honestly, some days, it's been hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO