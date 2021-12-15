Trib HSSN state football rankings for Dec. 14, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Alex Tecza scores against St. Joseph’s Prep during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game last Saturday.

The state finals in Hershey were like a familiar holiday carol. There were five winners from the west, four WPIAL state champions, three days of gridiron thrills, two repeat PIAA title holders and one District 4 powerhouse program saving face for the east.

The 2021 high school football season concluded with the six PIAA championship games played at Hersheypark Stadium last week.

History was made when for the first time in the 34 years of the state football postseason, one district brought home four PIAA titles.

District 7, or the WPIAL as we know it, won four state crowns with Mt. Lebanon (6A), Penn-Trafford (5A), Aliquippa (4) and Central Valley (3A) bringing home PIAA gold to Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The Blue Devils and Warriors in the two highest classes were both first-time state champions.

Both Aliquippa and Class A Bishop Guilfoyle celebrated their fourth PIAA titles.

Central Valley and Southern Columbia (2A) were the only repeat winners with the Warriors winning their second straight championship in their third straight trip to Hershey.

However, that pales in comparison to District 4 juggernaut Southern Columbia.

The Tigers won their fifth straight 2A state title, bringing their mind-numbing total of PIAA football championships to 12 in 20 state title game appearances.

Congrats to all, and to all, a good night.

Here are the latest Trib HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. Mt. Lebanon (15-0) (2) (D-7): The Blue Devils defeated No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA finals, 35-17. Their season is over.

2. St. Joseph’s Prep (11-3) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks lost to No. 2 Mt. Lebanon in the PIAA finals, 35-17. Their season is over.

3. Garnet Valley (14-1) (3) (D-1): The Jaguars did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

4. State College (8-6) (4) (D-6): The Little Lions did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

5. Harrisburg (12-2) (5) (D-3): The Cougars did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford (13-2) (2) (D-7): The Warriors defeated No. 1 Imhotep Charter in the PIAA finals, 17-14 in overtime. Their season is over.

2. Imhotep Charter (11-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers lost to No. 2 Penn-Trafford in the PIAA finals, 17-14 in overtime. Their season is over.

3. Strath Haven (13-2) (3) (D-1): The Panthers did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

4. Exeter Township (10-4) (4) (D-3): The Eagles did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

5. Governor Mifflin (10-1) (5) (D-3): The Mustangs did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (13-1) (1) (D-7): The Quips defeated No. 2 Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA finals, 34-27. Their season is over.

2. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt (12-2) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders lost to No. 1 Aliquippa in the PIAA finals, 34-27. Their season is over.

3. Jersey Shore (14-1) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

4. Bishop Shanahan (11-4) (4) (D-1): The Eagles did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

5. Belle Vernon (10-1) (5) (D-7): The Leopards did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Central Valley (15-0) (1) (D-7): The defending state champion Warriors defeated No. 2 Wyomissing in the PIAA finals, 7-0. Their season is over.

2. Wyomissing (15-1) (2) (D-3): The Spartans lost to No. 1 Central Valley in the PIAA finals, 7-0. Their season is over.

3. Neumann-Goretti (12-2) (3) (D-12): The Saints did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

4. Martinsburg Central (14-1) (4) (D-6): The Dragons did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

5. Scranton Prep (11-1) (5) (D-2): The Cavaliers did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (15-1) (1) (D-4): The defending state champion Tigers defeated No. 2 Serra Catholic in the PIAA finals, 62-25. Their season is over.

2. Serra Catholic (15-2) (3) (D-7): The Eagles lost to No. 1 Southern Columbia in the PIAA finals, 62-25. Their season is over.

3. Farrell (11-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

4. Northern Lehigh (11-4) (4) (D-11): The Bulldogs did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

5. Beaver Falls (9-4) (5) (D-7): The Tigers did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-4) (2) (D-6): The Marauders defeated No. 1 Redbank Valley in the PIAA finals, 21-14. Their season is over.

2. Redbank Valley (13-2) (1) (D-9): The Bulldogs lost to No. 2 Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA finals, 21-14. Their season is over.

3. Canton (14-1) (3) (D-4): The Warriors did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

4. Bishop Canevin (13-2) (4) (D-7): The Crusaders did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

5. Old Forge (12-1) (5) (D-2): The Blue Devils did not play last weekend. Their season is over.

Out: None