What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Dec. 15, 2021: Wrestling teams hit the mats

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell coach Josh Shields works with Damian Barr and Cole Clark during practice Dec. 7.

Wednesday night is fight night around the WPIAL.

No need to sound the alarm. These battles are all officiated on wrestling mats around the district.

There are over 30 sub-sectional openers set for Wednesday as the WPIAL team wrestling season begins.

One of the two 2021 district champions are set to begin their title defense Wednesday.

Burrell is on the road at North Catholic in a 2A Section 3-A match. Waynesburg was scheduled to host Trinity in a 3A Section 4-A match, but that match has been postponed.

The Raiders have won back-to-back WPIAL 3A crowns while the Buccaneers are learning to drive as they try to win a 16th straight district 2A championship.

Returning Knights

It has been one year, 10 months and five days since the Summit Academy boys basketball team took to the court.

The Knights return and open up their season Wednesday when they host Beaver (2-1) in a 4A vs. 3A nonsection contest.

Even though the PIAA decided to have a high school sports season while the country was still dealing with covid-19 ramifications, Summit Academy school officials decided the school’s sports programs would take the school year off.

Summit Academy is a private school for at-risk young men in grades 7-12 located in the Butler County town of Herman.

After making the playoffs in the 2018-2019 season, the Knights missed the postseason and finished 7-13 in the 2019-2020 season.

Streaky rivals

One of the better rivalries west of the City of Pittsburgh is Moon against Montour.

They aren’t always in the same class, but when the two meet in any sport, the clash carries a lot of intensity.

However, the Tigers and Spartans have been very streaky when the girls basketball programs square off.

Going back 10 years, Moon won five straight games before the tables turned and Montour won the next four meetings with section sweeps in 2017 and in the 2018 seasons.

The pendulum has swung back in Moon’s favor as the Tigers have won the last five meetings, including last year’s 49-40 triumph.

The Tigers and Spartans meet again Wednesday at Montour.