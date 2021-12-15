ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway Golf, Newell Brands and Bloomin' Brands are Jefferies Franchise picks for 2022

By Clark Schultz
Cover picture for the articleJefferies is out with its highest-conviction stock picks for 2022. New franchise picks from the consumer sector for 2022 include Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). On ELY: "We believe...

CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Medtronic, Roku, Bloomin' Brands, CMC Materials and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday:. Medtronic — The medical technology company's shares declined 6.7% after Medtronic revealed its diabetes business received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 9 about the inadequacy of medical device quality system requirements at one of its California facilities. On Monday, Medtronic lowered its revenue expectations for the fiscal third quarter and fiscal 2022.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Callaway Golf: Topgolf's Path To A $4.3 Billion Valuation By 2025

Callaway's transition to a golf entertainment company provides opportunity for a higher valuation range. The acquisition of Topgolf for $2.6 billion redefined Callaway (ELY) as a golf entertainment company. The high degree of interest in the game of golf as well as the past and future growth prospects of Topgolf makes Callaway one of the most intriguing investment opportunities. Based on industry valuations and the anticipated growth in venues, I believe the Topgolf business alone will be worth at least $4.3 billion by 2025.
ECONOMY
franchising.com

5 Ways Multi-Brand Franchising Could Be Your Umbrella in a Stormy Economy

Between The Great Resignation and a changing economy, more people are considering new career options. While a high percentage are starting businesses, others are buying into established franchise brands and becoming franchisees, with a growing number starting off with a single unit of a brand and investing in more as they find success.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Bloomin' Brands parts ways with chief customer officer amid reorganization

The owner of Outback Steakhouse has parted ways with its chief customer officer of more than two years, Michael Stutts. The move is the result of a reorganization at Bloomin' Brands that will bring the digital team into the marketing department and put the information technology department under a functional IT leader, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
BUSINESS
The Press

Callaway Golf Company Announces New $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) (the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has authorized the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of the Company's common stock in open market or in private transactions. This new repurchase authorization replaces the pre-pandemic repurchase program, which has been terminated by the Board of Directors. The Company will assess market conditions, buying opportunities and other factors from time to time and will make strategic repurchases as appropriate. The repurchases will be made in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and the repurchases will be made consistent with the terms of the Company's credit facilities, which define the amount of stock that can be repurchased. The repurchase program does not require the Company to acquire a specific number of shares and it will remain in effect until completed or until terminated by the Board of Directors.
BUSINESS

