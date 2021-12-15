ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston weather: record heat before a weekend cold front

By Adam Krueger
cw39.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — Our weather remains relatively unchanged for the rest of this work week. That means we have more warm and humid weather in store along with a few isolated showers at times....

cw39.com

WAFB

Strong cold front comes to town Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend is starting out with another round of fog and a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday. We’ll see the fog burn off mid-morning, then mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs near 80 in the afternoon. Speaking of the afternoon, a sharp cold front will move into our viewing area and yield a nearly 100% chance of showers and storms, some of which could become strong to severe.
BATON ROUGE, LA
City
Houston, TX
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Rainy Pattern Expected Ahead Of Cooler Temps

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A cold front is in the forecast, finally, but before the front arrives make sure to keep an umbrella or raincoat handy this weekend. Light showers and sprinkles are in store for Saturday, the show will be a hit or miss as the coverage remains isolated throughout today. Saturday forecast highs will top the low 80s. Another warm and humid day for Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Also, on Sunday the wind will turn southerly. This will help for more moisture to surge into South Florida. Sunday morning will be wet then the rain will taper...
MIAMI, FL
News Channel 25

Strong cold front ushers in storms Saturday morning, chilly temps for weekend

WACO, Texas — Changes arrive this morning with a strong cold moving across the region. A line of showers and storms moving along and behind the front will present the chance for showers and storms through the early hours of our morning. There's some potential we could see a few strong storms, primarily for the eastern portion of our viewing area towards the Brazos Valley.
WACO, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Weekend Brings Early Showers, Not A Ton Of Sun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot going on this weekend. A lot of socializing, a lot of last minutes shopping, and a lot of football. Lets break it down for you , weatherwise, so you can make a game plan. The bottom line is nothing real intense is moving our way. Yes, there will be some early morning lingering showers from the overnight steady rain. But “early morning” is the key here. #mdwx My take away from this "7 Day Forecast" is this, nothing extreme coming our way as we move toward Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Right now it looks ...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to light rain and temperatures in the 30s. Rain will be widespread through the morning and afternoon with about .50 expected for most with a few isolated areas seeing .75″. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By late tonight, winds pick up with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight, we could see a few light snow showers mixing in with rain, but little to no accumulation is to be expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) So far this month we haven’t seen much snow at all, only a whooping 0.1″ and 1.44″ of precipitation recorded. (Photo Credit:...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Turning drier and cooler Sunday behind passing cold front

Although the coverage will be less compared to earlier, widely scattered light rain showers and/or patchy drizzle with some fog remain possible through the rest of Saturday afternoon. However, showers will become slightly more numerous again later tonight and into Sunday morning as a cold front draws near. If you’re...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Light Snow On The Ground Saturday Morning, Mild Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota residents woke up on Saturday to a light layer of snow on the ground. Reports filed by WCCO’s Weather Watcher Network show totals from .8 inches in Northfield to 2.5 inches in Melrose. In the Twin Cities area, 1.6 inches was reported in Woodbury, and 1.2 inches in New Hope. Credit: CBS Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak reports that there’s a chance for light snow on Tuesday, though the models show the system trending north, near Walker and Bemidji. But still, the question remains as to whether there will be snow on the ground come Christmas. Augustyniak says there’s a chance for more...
MINNESOTA STATE
KRIS 6 News

A week of heat and humidity terminated by strong cold front

A Canadian air mass plunged into Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon, plunging temperatures from the 80s to the 60s by sunset, and into the 40s by daybreak on Sunday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms should prevail through early Monday. Expect a slow warm-up next week under fair skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Cold weekend- dry weather continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds across central and eastern Kansas this morning will give way to sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures today will be much colder than yesterday and when you factor in the north breeze- wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s most of the day. The chilly weather sticks around tonight and Sunday with morning lows in the teens. Sunshine will prevail Sunday with afternoon temperatures in the 40s, which is close to normal for mid-December.
WICHITA, KS

