Houston weather: record heat before a weekend cold front

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lot going on this weekend. A lot of socializing, a lot of last minutes shopping, and a lot of football. Lets break it down for you , weatherwise, so you can make a game plan. The bottom line is nothing real intense is moving our way. Yes, there will be some early morning lingering showers from the overnight steady rain. But “early morning” is the key here. #mdwx My take away from this "7 Day Forecast" is this, nothing extreme coming our way as we move toward Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. Right now it looks ...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO