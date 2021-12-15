Laurinburg Exchange

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Office continues search for suspect in homicide

LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Lumberton man has been charged with murder and another man remains at large in connection with the death of a man found in his vehicle Friday, according to the Robeson County Sheriffs Office.

Zion Britt was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in relation to the death of Frankie D. Scott of Lumberton, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Britt was arrested Sunday for charges unrelated to the death of Scott, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Tyaun Stackhouse, 21, of Lumberton, is wanted in relation to the death of Scott. Stackhouse is charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. Stackhouse is also wanted felony charges that are unrelated to the of death Scott.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Stackhouse is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Task Force arrests multiple people during November operations

The Robeson Area Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force held operations in Maxton and Pembroke during the month of November resulting in multiple drug and gun arrests and the seizure of two firearms and $5,747 in currency, according to the St. Pauls Police Department.

The task force is comprised of Lumberton, Red Springs, Maxton, Parkton, Rowland, Pembroke and St. Pauls police departments, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Homeland Security Department.

The St. Pauls Police Department shared information regarding the operations on its Facebook page Sunday.

To see the list of those arrested, go to https://www.robesonian.com/news/152468/robeson-area-multi-jurisdictional-task-force-arrests-multiple-people-during-november-maxton-pembroke-operations.

Police serve 53 children in Shop with a Cop program

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Police Department served many children during its Shop with a Cop program this year, according to interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt.

The program, which seeks to provide toys for children in need around the Christmas holiday, served 53 children from Pembroke and the surrounding area during an event held Saturday at the Walmart in Pembroke, Hunt said.

The department was able to serve so many children through help from the Town of Pembroke and sponsors of the program, he said.

“The event went great and the kids enjoyed their experience with law enforcement officers and fire department members that participated,” Hunt said.

Weapons, ammo recovered after morning shooting

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department responded to the parking lot of the US 74 HWY Walmart Tuesday morning at 5:05 a.m. following a report of a suspect firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle.

The suspect, Gregory Lamont Jones, allegedly fired at a vehicle with one person inside.

Detective Clint Neeley with the RPD said in an email that it appears that only two rounds were fired, with one round hitting the victim’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Jones believed that he was being chased by another vehicle, Neeley said.

An M&P AR 15 rifle, valued at $500, a Mossberg 12 gauge firearm, valued at $200, a Mossberg 26 inch 12 gauge barrel, valued at $100, , a black gun case, valued at $10, 64 live rounds of a .223 Remington, valued at $75, 40 rounds of .229 P-mags, and two 30 round .223 P-mags, were found at the scene.

Jones received a $100,000 secured bond.

