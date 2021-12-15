ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

More people getting tested for COVID during holiday season

By Jessika Eidson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cSaSk_0dNNT0i400

Coughing, sniffles, achiness — things we may have treated with some cold medicine two years ago — now have people rushing to get a COVID-19 test.

This is in part why Kohll’s Pharmacy is seeing an uptick in testing, but the timing of the holiday season is also playing a role.

"Before travel or before they’re going to be around a group of people, they want to make sure they’re not potentially spreading COVID to their friends and family," said pharmacist Andrew Schleisman.

Across all of the Kohll's locations, they’re administering around 500 tests, 200 of those happening at their Millard location. About 20%, 1 out of every 5 tests, are coming back positive.

More patients who test positive or are at high risk and exposed to COVID-19 are getting the monoclonal antibody treatment .

"The main overall goal is that it’s going to reduce the severe disease," Schleisman said. "So reducing the chance that someone is going to be hospitalized or pass away.”

At their Millard location, they're also offering strep and flu testing.

"A lot of the symptoms of COVID cross over with flu and strep as well, so if the patient would like to, we can test them for flu and strep if the COVID test is negative," Schleisman said.

Regardless of the illness, the pharmacists are encouraging those who are symptomatic to social distance and get tested.

"We just ask for everyone’s patience during this time," Schleisman said. "We know that everyone wants to get their test results as quickly as possible, we know they’re trying to travel and want to be around their family and friends.”

SCHEDULE A TEST WITH KOHLL'S PHARMACY.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Weather#Holiday Season#Covid Cross#Kohll S Pharmacy
WINKNEWS.com

Many getting tested for COVID-19 as omicron variant spreads, holidays approach

As COVID-19 cases are spiking across America, many are also concerned about the omicron variant. So, now, just in time for the holidays, some are getting tested for COVID-19. Frank Cossentino and his family hope to celebrate this holiday season safely. “I just want to make sure for the holidays everyone’s safe,” Cossentino said.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

Rapid COVID Tests Could Help Curb Infections--Especially During the Holidays

The following essay is reprinted with permission from. , an online publication covering the latest research. As winter begins and the holidays are in full swing, the COVID-19 pandemic has entered another worrying phase. Emergence of the omicron variant, along with increasing rates of infections, have left many people unsure about their holiday plans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFMY NEWS2

More people die from heart attacks during the holidays than any other time of year

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — If someone was having a heart attack, would you know they were having one? Would you know what to do?. Doctors say only 50% of people know the signs of a heart attack. This is vital because sadly, from December 25 - January 1, more people die from heart attacks than any other time of year. That's according to the American Heart Association.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Trussville Tribune

Home Services: Planning for a healthier holiday season

Special to The Tribune AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Bright lights, festive music and overall cheer are usually associated with the holiday season. Another passion for many during what is dubbed the most wonderful time of the year is breaking out that family cookbook with recipes passed down through generations. Holiday meals may not traditionally be thought […]
RECIPES
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
SCIENCE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy