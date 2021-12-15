ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is This The Most Festive Hotel In London Right Now?

By Angelina Villa-Clarke
 4 days ago
Using the Austrian Alps as inspiration, Shangri-La The Shard – one of London’s most iconic hotels – has been transformed for the festive period. From the reimagination of the hotel’s Bar 31 – temporarily renamed Hütte 31 – with its new cosy outdoor chalets where guests can tuck into Austrian snacks...

#Hotels#Ultimate Christmas#London Bridge#Birthdays#Uk#Austrian#Shangri La The Shard#H Tte 31#Black Forest Gateaux#T Ng#G Ng#Feldbach#Asian
