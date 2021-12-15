Is This The Most Festive Hotel In London Right Now?

The second annual Lights Around London officially began on Saturday, Dec. 4 and will continue until Dec. 31. There are approximately 60 homes/businesses participating this year and range from downtown London to Keavy and Lily in the southern section of the county to the Colony and Cold Hill areas in the western section. Thirteen businesses are also part of this year's driving tour, including the J. M. Feltner 4-H Camp's "Winter Wonder Camp" light display as one of the new participants this year. Other businesses include the Laurel County Public Library, Creekside Gardens, Forcht Broadcasting, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Ambulance Inc., Laurel Family Mental Health, Independent Opportunities, Cumberland Valley National Bank, The Bluegrass Baker Town Center, and London Urgent Care.
