Heard on Main Street: Perhaps you should take time to relax and enjoy the little things. Not sure what to think about this weather. It is 50 degrees one day and 30 the next. I can’t figure out what clothes to put away and what to keep out. Those cold days do make us much more appreciative for the bit of warmth, especially when the wind dies down.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO