Theater & Dance

Cirque du Soleil back with Christmas show

Bradford Era
 3 days ago

Cirque du Soleil performers Danila Bim and Evan Tomlinson Weintraub and director...

www.bradfordera.com

Lantern

‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’ show puts new spin on classic holiday traditions

Traditional Christmas performances like “The Nutcracker” or “A Christmas Carol” should expect to see some new competition this season. “A Magical Cirque Christmas,” which follows a whimsical storyline about saving Christmas, is coming to the Palace Theatre Friday at 7:30 p.m. The event features magicians, an award-winning comedy magician and circus acts, including acrobats and trapeze artists, Jim Millan, co-writer and co-director of the show, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Blue Ridge Muse

Floyd Radio Show, Christmas version

The Floyd Radio Show Saturday night featured Bill and the Belles along with Bluegrass legends Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass as guests for the two hours of music, fun, skits, and more in the 81st edition of the event on the stage of The Floyd Country Store and broadcast on the internet.
FLOYD, VA
Republic

Lasting Impressions Christmas show is this weekend

Tickets remain for The Lasting Impressions senior troupe’s annual Christmas dinner theater musical to be presented at 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. Sunday at Mill Race Center, 900 Lindsey St. in Columbus. Sadie’s Catering is coordinating the meal. This year’s production directed by troupe leader Donna Browne...
COLUMBUS, IN
iheart.com

Cirque du Soleil "Twas The Night Before" Chats With Crystal Rosas

Cirque du Soleil is back at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden with a holiday spectacular! It's called "Twas The Night Before" and Crystal Rosas chats with the writer and director of the show, James Hadley, Evan Tomlinson Weintraub who's a specialist in Chinese Hoop Diving and acrobatics, and Danila Bim who is an aerial specialist in a rare form of Hair Suspension! For "Twas The Night Before, join Isabella, a curious girl who’s become jaded by the hoopla surrounding Christmas, as she is whisked away to an upside-down, inside-out world where she meets characters inspired by the original timeless poem. Discover what happened before Santa dropped in! Tickets are on sale now at msg.com/cirque and at the MSG box office.
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment
Performing Arts
Youtube
Theater & Dance
Instagram
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A Christmas Carol is back at The Pabst Theatre

Music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the Pabst Theatre for A Christmas Carol. Brian is with the cast getting a sample of the sounds you’ll hear at this Milwaukee holiday tradition. About A Christmas Carol (website) Make up for lost time with family and friends...
MILWAUKEE, WI
foxillinois.com

Dual Piano Christmas Show at the Hoogland

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Mark Gifford joins us in the studio to preview the dual piano Christmas show coming to the Hoogland Center for the Arts. The show is set for Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. The Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets for adults are $22,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 117 | Eric Goldberg on Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life

Disneyland After Dark is back for 2022; limited-time festivals are returning to Disneyland Resort in ‘22 as well; ABC’s midseason shows have been announced; all seasons of The Office are coming to Freeform; and the season two premiere event is set for Disney Channel’s Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Plus, legendary animator Eric Goldberg on summoning a Genie, staying at home with Goofy, and creating pure magic in Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life.
TV & VIDEOS
Houston Press

Behind The Stage With Cirque Du Soleil's Alegría

Cirque du Soleil is back with one of its most iconic shows, Alegría, a quarter-century after it first debuted. In its original format, it has been seen by more than 14 million people worldwide, and it established the signature style of Cirque du Soleil. Today, Houstonians get to witness the spectacle once again at Sam Houston Race Park through January 1.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During A Merry Cirque, presented by Lone Star Circus, audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling daredevils, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and endearing four-legged performers.
ENTERTAINMENT
wkar.org

Purdue 87th Anniversary Christmas Show

Sat. Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a spirited musical performance from Purdue’s talented student organizations. A one-hour condensed version of Purdue University's 87th Anniversary Christmas Show. It features performances from five of the university's major musical organizations, namely, the University Choir, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club, the Purdue Bells, Heart & Soul, and the Purduettes.
MUSIC
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Wind Symphony 'Back for Christmas'

“We’re Back for Christmas,” the Sturgis Wind Symphony concert Sunday, was a celebration both of the season and the freedom to offer a concert. It was the group's "gift of music" for the community, said Jan Wiley, symphony board member, who greeted the audience. The concert, held at...
STURGIS, MI
whatsupnw.com

Coming to Seattle: Cirque de Soleil’s Alegria

Just in time for the holidays, Cirque du Soleil is excited to announce the upcoming Seattle engagement of Alegría – its most iconic production reimagined in a new light. Make that special someone unwrap the spectacular and experience the pure theatrical magic of Alegría under the Big Top at King County’s Marymoor Park from January 18 to March 13, 2022.
SEATTLE, WA

