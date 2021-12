Whether crypto has real, fundamental value — in a sense, whether it is real at all — is a question that weighs heavy on investor confidence. It doesn’t help when financial heavy weights like Jamie Dimon make such accusations publicly. They are so influential in the financial world that their comments help cement doubt. This is a disservice, because crypto coins like Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD) present viable investment thesis. Traders who shut them out are missing out on tremendous potential opportunities. This is fact, not conjecture — just consider the returns to date.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO