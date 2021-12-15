ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entegris (ENTG) to Acquire CMC Materials (CCMP) for $6.5B in Cash and Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) and CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) today announced a definitive merger agreement under which Entegris will acquire CMC Materials in a cash and stock transaction

smarteranalyst.com

Entegris to Acquire CMC Materials for $6.5B; CMC Soars 34%

Specialty materials supplier Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Illinois-based CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have signed an agreement under which the former will acquire the latter for nearly $6.5 billion. Following the announcement on Wednesday, CMC Materials surged nearly 34% to close at $195.50.
Reuters

Chip materials supplier Entegris to buy rival CMC in $6.5 bln deal

Entegris Inc (ENTG.O), a supplier of semiconductor materials, said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival CMC Materials (CCMP.O) in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, as it looks to build scale amid an unprecedented global chip shortage.
