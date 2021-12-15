ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Wednesday.

Madrid did not give any details of their condition and didn’t say whether anyone else was deemed a close contact.

Modric played the entire game when Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 on Sunday. Marcelo was an unused substitute.

Madrid’s next game is against Cadiz on Sunday. The team then plays at Athletic Bilbao three days later in the last game before the league’s winter break.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

