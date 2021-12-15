Belfry Hotel & Resort to welcome British Masters

There are three great lists annually in Condé Nast Traveler, all of which have changed due to the events of the last two years: the Readers’ Choice Awards, which you, our beloved audience, select; the Hot List, which compiles the new and notable of the previous year; and this one, which is ultimately about the places and experiences our editors carry in their hearts. This year, when we say our editors, we mean CNT’s entire global crew, working in locations from California to Beijing; we’ve also expanded the parameters of the list to include not just the hotels and cruises you’ve seen in years past, but also the destinations we treasure. The Gold List is made by humans for other humans—something we need more than ever in this day and age. Here, our favorite hotels and resorts in the world.

