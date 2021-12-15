ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Belfry Hotel & Resort to welcome British Masters

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belfry Hotel & Resort has been chosen as the host venue for the much-anticipated Betfred British Masters. The event will take place from May 5-8 next year. The Betfred British Masters will be hosted by former Masters champion, Danny Willett, and will...

