Infinite Ore Signs Definitive Agreement to sell Interest in Eastern Vision Project in Red Lake

 6 days ago

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company"...

dallassun.com

Falcon Signs Definitive Option to Purchase Viernes Project - Next to Yamana's El-Penon Gold/Silver Deposit in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ('Falcon' or the 'Company') previously announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated October 20, 2021 to acquire the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Ore Finds Additional Lithium Targets on Jackpot Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2021) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF)(the "Company" or "Infinite") is pleased to announce that recent channel sampling has identified at least three zones of interest containing spodumene-bearing granitic pegmatites with lithium values matching those of the historical resource area and that demonstrate the expansion potential of the Jackpot lithium project.
METAL MINING
mining-technology.com

Trillium Gold to acquire Canadian land package from Infinite Ore

Trillium Gold Mines has agreed to acquire all of Infinite Ore’s Contiguous Confederation Lake Land Package in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario in Canada. Under the definitive deal, Trillium will purchase Eastern Vision property holdings in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt. Trillium will issue...
BUSINESS
vcpost.com

Mikail Emre Caliskan, Founder and CEO of Bixos Inc., Signed an Agreement of 18 Million Dollars with Mr. Faisal Al Meshari to his DeFi Project

Bixos has rapidly entered the cryptocurrency market, working on blockchain technologies. The company has Founded in the United States of America, Delaware. Many investors worldwide joined Bixos and claimed that they were happy with the return on their investment. In addition, the well-known work Bixos has done in Europe allowed it to expand and let investors in the Arabian peninsula take the opportunity.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Ore Corrects Closing Financing Number

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company") announces a correction to the previously released financing share totals. Where Infinite announced it closed on 6,721,800 Flow Through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.085 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $570,588, the number should have read 6,712,800 Flow Through Units for gross proceeds of $570,588. All other details remain unchanged.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Liquid Media Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire iGEMStv

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) announced that, further to its press release dated June 9, 2021, it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire iGEMStv, Inc., which provides the most comprehensive content recommendation engine on the market. The closing is expected to be completed in the coming days as remaining customary closing conditions are fulfilled, and adds another key asset in stage IV of Liquid’s four-stage business engine, a powerful solution to help professional film, television and video creators/producers outside the major studio system achieve sustainable growth.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pancon Reports Detectable Gold in All 104 Phase 2 RAB Drill Holes, Including 2 Holes 150 & 300 Meters West of Former Brewer Gold Mine Each with 6-Meter Intervals of >1.00 g/t Au

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2021) - Pancontinental Resources Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (OTCQB: PUCCF) ("Pancon" or the "Company") provides drill results for Phase 2 shallow rotary air blast (RAB) drill holes, and for Phase 2 diamond core drill holes 16 and 17, at its flagship Brewer Gold & Copper Project in South Carolina, USA (see Figures 1 & 2 and Tables 1 & 2). All 104 Phase 2 RAB drill holes contain detectable gold (using the laboratory's 5 ppb detection limit) and end less than 25 meters below surface. The average gold grade of all 1,437 RAB drill samples is nearly 100 ppb (0.1 ppm), and 87.5% of all RAB holes contain at least one sample grading higher than 50 ppb (0.05 ppm) gold.
METAL MINING
Place
Vancouver, CA
StreetInsider.com

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Communication Facilitator

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.("Falcon" or "Company") 21 December 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Investor Meet Company Limited ("IMC") as a communications facilitator. IMC is a communications firm based in London that provides investor relations and corporate communications services. It does not have any direct or indirect interest in Falcon or its securities. The fee payable to IMC is GBP£3,588 annually, until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the engagement. The appointment of IMC is subject to TSXV approval.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that bol.com acquires a majority stake in delivery expert Cycloon

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that bol.com, its online retailer in the Benelux, enters into a strategic alliance with delivery expert Cycloon. The parties intend to jointly accelerate the growth of Cycloon and share the ambition to make delivery more sustainable and social. The current management of Cycloon will be continued and the existing shareholders of Cycloon will remain involved as shareholders. The transaction, in which bol.com acquires a majority stake, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 and is subject to advice from the relevant works council and customary approvals. With the growth of the e-commerce and related logistics sector, challenges are increasing in terms of delivery capacity and impact on the environment and infrastructure. The partnership with bol.com allows Cycloon to substantially accelerate its mission of green and social delivery, creating a future-proof position with strong growth opportunities in a competitive market. For bol.com, the partnership ensures that a greater proportion of packages can be delivered by bicycle and that the online retail platform can offer customers the best service in delivery. Green and social With its national network of bicycle couriers and postal delivery staff, Cycloon sends mail and packages to thousands of customers throughout the Netherlands. The company already saves 1600 tons of CO2 annually and currently employs 600 people with a physical, mental or psychological distance to the labor market who receive additional guidance from a job coach. Management and shareholders remain fully committed to Cycloon's social culture and sustainable mission to grow the organization and create new jobs. Cycloon looks forward to continuing the delivery of mail and packages for current and new customers, as well as delivering packages for bol.com, after the completion of the transaction. This will include packages from bol.com itself as well as packages from sales partners who store their items in the distribution centers of bol.com. Marieke Snoek, Managing Director Cycloon: "The partnership with bol.com gives us the opportunity to make an impact on a much larger scale. We will continue to invest in our people, network and partners and this will enable us to improve and further expand the services we provide to our current and new customers. In doing so, we discussed at length the principles we stand for and continue to stand for as organizations." Accelerate sustainable and flexible delivery Bol.com has ambitious sustainability goals and the collaboration with Cycloon contributes substantially to this. Vincent Weijers, Director of Logistics & Operations (COO) at bol.com: "We are huge believers in Cycloon's sustainable and social mission. At the same time, it is an unique opportunity for bol.com and its sales partners to accelerate the sustainability of our growing parcel delivery business and expand our delivery capacity. Next to that, we can further improve the convenience and service for our customers with flexible and smart delivery. Moving towards a sustainable and socially responsible last mile is crucial for the future of e-commerce and we will continue to work with all our delivery partners to make this happen. With a majority stake in Cycloon, we are taking another step towards our stated ambition of reducing our direct footprint to 0 grams of CO2 emissions per package by 2025." Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, said, "I am proud of the strategic partnership we have accomplished together. It gives both organizations the opportunity to grow in a sustainable way. Investing in and improving the so-called 'last mile' of the delivery of online orders, and making it more sustainable, sits high on the agenda within our strategy. Working with Cycloon can contribute to having bol.com customers shop however, whenever and wherever they would like." Terms and process The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval from the relevant authorities, coordination with trade unions and advice from the works council. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, provided all conditions are met. Four years after the transaction, bol.com will acquire the remaining shares. Cycloon will then also continue to exist as an independent brand.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NORBIT - Secures NOK 35 million order from repeat blue-chip customer

Trondheim, 21 December 2021: NORBIT today announces that NORBIT ITS has received an order from an existing undisclosed European customer for delivery of enforcement modules to satellite-based tolling systems. The order has a value of more than NOK 35 million and is scheduled for delivery over the next 15 months from NORBIT's fully automated production line at Røros.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rio Tinto selects new chairman after Juukan Gorge scandal

Rio Tinto has turned to a Canadian ambassador and veteran management consultant to lead its board as the company tries to put a scandal in Australia behind it.The business said that Dominic Barton will join the board in April and be appointed as its chair at its annual shareholder meeting a month later.“It is a great honour to succeed Simon as Chair of Rio Tinto. Returning to the private sector, I am excited to join a company with world-class people and assets as it navigates a shifting competitive landscape and seeks to emerge as a leader in the climate transition,”...
BUSINESS
casinobeats.com

Superbet signs exclusive Romania Red Tiger agreement

Superbet is set to go live with the entire catalogue of slots and jackpot solutions from casino game and software developer Red Tiger, in a deal which will secure the sports betting and igaming operator exclusive market access in Romania for an initial two-month period. The agreement will see the...
GAMBLING
Chicago Tribune

BMO Financial Group buying Bank of the West for $16 billion

BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
CHICAGO, IL
Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Hexo, and OrganiGram Holdings Stocks Dropped Today

A downgrade within the sector is adding to today's pressure on Canadian pot stocks. Tilray recently added another U.S.-based alcohol company to its portfolio. General market weakness is hitting many sectors today, especially higher-risk holdings. Cannabis stocks certainly qualify as high-risk, and Canadian names Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) are all in the red in Monday morning trading. As of 11:08 a.m. ET, these stocks were trading down 6.1%, 5%, and 4.7%, respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Systemair moves to the Large Cap segment

On January 3, 2022, Systemair will move to Nasdaq Stockholm's Large Cap segment. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2021 and includes companies with a market capitalization of more than EUR 1 billion.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:. (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:Offeror - Triley Bidco Limited. (e)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Basilea receives USD 10 million milestone payment related to approval of antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in China

Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Drug Approval License for Cresemba in China to Basilea's license partner Pfizer. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Basel, Switzerland, December 21,...
INDUSTRY

