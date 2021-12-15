ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Gil Blum lowered the price target on...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Passage Bio (PASG) GM1 Safety/Efficacy Data Validate Approach, Positive for Rest of Pipeline - Raymond James

Earlier today, Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG) announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended proceeding to additional planned ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $650 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmann lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $650.00 (from $720.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Lowered to $136 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman lowered the price target on Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) to $136.00 (from $145.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Freeline (FRLN) PT Lowered to $12 at Stifel, Maintains 'Buy'

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha lowered the price target on Freeline (NASDAQ: FRLN) to $12.00 (from $19.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nano Dimension (NNDM) CEO Acquires $500K Worth of Shares in Open Market

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that on Decemebr 13th, 2021, Yoav Stern, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, bought shares of Nano Dimension in the open market, for an approximate amount of $500,000.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Oxbryta Approval and Positive Opinion Bode Well for Sales, Each Are Meaningful Opportunities for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) - Stifel

Earlier today, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Darden Restaurants (DRI) PT Lowered to $150 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan lowered the price target on Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) to $150.00 (from $162.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

SEI Investments (SEIC) Declares $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend; 1.3% Yield

SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.40 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 21, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 20, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.3 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture plc (ACN) PT Raised to $450 at Wedbush Following EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri raised the price target on Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) to $450.00 (from $350.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following strong results. "We believe the pandemic-driven, multi-year spending cycle...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Omnicom Group (OMC) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, or $2.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 11, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Medifast (MED) Declares $1.42 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medifast (NYSE: MED) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share, or $5.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 8, 2022, to stockholders of record on December...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) PT Lowered to $34 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong lowered the price target on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) to $34.00 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) PT Lowered to $20 at Cowen

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cowen analyst Oliver Chen lowered the price target on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) to $20.00 (from $30.00) while maintaining a Outperform rating following results. The analyst commented, "$0.25 EPS managed to beat Street's $0.23 on GM...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (NSR:CN) (NSR) PT Lowered to Cdn$14 at Cantor Fitzgerald, Following Mining Business Update

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Kozak lowered the price target on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (NSR:CN) (NYSE: NSR) to Cdn$14.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) PT Lowered to $17 at Chardan Capital Markets, Keeps 'Buy'

Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits lowered the price target on Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) to $17.00 (from $21.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $84 at Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $84.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) PT Raised to $65 at Needham & Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) to $65.00 (from $57.00) while maintaining a Buy rating following a call with management. The analyst commented,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Needham & Company Starts Clearfield (CLFD) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Ryan Koontz initiates coverage on Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) with a Buy rating and a price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

