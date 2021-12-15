Generation Bio (GBIO) PT Lowered to $27 at Needham & Company

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), an industry-leader in Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/3D-Printed Electronics (PE), and Micro Additive Manufacturing (Micro-AM), announced today that on Decemebr 13th, 2021, Yoav Stern, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, bought shares of Nano Dimension in the open market, for an approximate amount of $500,000.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO