ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Extraordinary General Meeting

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, December 15, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that its shareholders have approved all proposals by the Board of Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today at the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Affinity Metals Announces Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2021) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (FSE: 34IA) ("the Company") ("Affinity") is pleased to announce results from the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), which took place on December 14th, 2021. Shareholders approved all matters of business brought forward.
MARKETS
Winston-Salem Journal

Truist board approves by-law change for virtual shareholder meetings

Truist Financial Corp.’s board of directors approved Tuesday amending the bank’s bylaws to allow for the option of virtual shareholder meetings. Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 320 on Sept. 20, which contains language authorizing corporations in North Carolina to hold shareholder meetings solely by remote communications.
POLITICS
StreetInsider.com

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ress Life Investments A/S publishes notice for Annual General Meeting. TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF RESS LIFE INVESTMENTS A/S. In accordance with Article 9.8 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Cystic Fibrosis#Streetinsider Premium#The Board Of Directors#Egm#Company
StreetInsider.com

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Karolinska Development AB (publ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The shareholders of Karolinska Development AB (publ), reg. no. 556707-5048, (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) are invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting, on Wednesday January 12, 2022 at 3 p.m. (CET), at Elite Hotel Carolina Tower, Eugeniavägen 6, 171 64 Solna.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Aurelius Minerals Provides Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announces its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 am EST at the Company's Toronto office at 19th Floor, 110 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario.
ECONOMY
offshore-technology.com

Oil Search secures shareholder’s approval for merger with Santos

Papua New Guinea-based company Oil Search has secured approval from its shareholders for its planned merger with the Australian oil and gas company Santos. Oil Search have announced that the deal was approved by the majority of Oil Search shareholders at the scheme meeting. Approximately 95.07% of the shareholders voted in favour of the deal.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Plains Shareholders Approve all Matters at Annual Meeting

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (the "Company") shareholders approved all matters put before them at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on December 8th, 2021 at the Company's offices in Cranbrook, BC.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
StreetInsider.com

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Cvent

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (Nasdaq: DGNS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its shareholders approved the previously-announced business combination with Cvent, Inc. at an extraordinary general meeting of Dragoneer’s shareholders (the "Special Meeting") held today.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, For: Dec 17 Filed by: Patel Gautam

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Triple-S Management (GTS) Shareholders Approve Merger with GuideWell

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) ("Triple-S"), a leading healthcare services company in Puerto Rico, today announced that the merger with GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation ("GuideWell"), a health solutions company and parent of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. ("Florida Blue"), was approved by Triple-S stockholders.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Altus Power

CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
BUSINESS
Law.com

Discovery Faces Shareholder Suit Over Proposed Transaction With AT&T's WarnerMedia

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Discovery and its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Weisslaw LLP, seeks to enjoin a proposed transaction that would combine AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit with Discovery to create a standalone entertainment company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09799, Finger v. Discovery, Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
q957.com

Shareholder objects to Activision CEO Kotick’s renomination to Coca-Cola board

(Reuters) – A Coca-Cola Co shareholder asked the beverage giant on Thursday to not renominate Activision Blizzard Inc’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to its board, as the video game company deals with lawsuits on workplace harassment. Allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision earlier this year...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy