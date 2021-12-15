Santhera’s Shareholders Approve all Board Proposals at Today’s Extraordinary General Meeting

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 HOURS AGO