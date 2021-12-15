Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Reports Positive Topline Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of Pegtibatinase in Classical Homocystinuria

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced positive results of an interim analysis of overall survival from the pivotal study “CHOICE-01” (NCT03856411), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). This interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, crossing the prespecified efficacy boundary, in patients treated with toripalimab plus chemotherapy. This treatment effect was observed notwithstanding the effects of active crossover to toripalimab at disease progression for patients in the control (placebo plus chemotherapy) arm. As previously reported at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the study also met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v1.1 for the toripalimab arm as compared to chemotherapy alone.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO