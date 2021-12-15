ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Reports Positive Topline Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of Pegtibatinase in Classical Homocystinuria

 6 days ago

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced positive topline results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of pegtibatinase, a novel investigational enzyme replacement therapy being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU). In the highest dose...

StreetInsider.com

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Reports Positive Safety Results from OASIS Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of CLS-AX

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space (SCS®), announced today positive safety results from OASIS, its ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial of CLS-AX (axitinib injectable suspension) administered by suprachoroidal injection via Clearside's SCS Microinjector®. OASIS is evaluating CLS-AX for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2 Fusions or Rearrangements.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Passage Bio (PASG) Announces Positive Interim Safety and Biomarker Data and Advances Phase 1/2 Trial of PBGM01 in GM1 Gangliosidosis

Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended proceeding to additional planned cohorts in the Imagine-1 clinical study. Imagine-1 is a Phase 1/2, global, open-label, dose-escalation study of the AAVhu68 gene therapy PBGM01 delivered by intra-cisterna magna (ICM) injection in four cohorts of pediatric subjects with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1). GM1 is a rare, fatal lysosomal storage disease in which mutations in the GLB1 gene result in very low activity of the enzyme beta-galactosidase. The primary goal of the study is to first assess safety and tolerability and then efficacy of PBGM01.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 1 Study of A3907

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of A3907, the first oral systemic apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor. The study achieved both primary and secondary objectives. Phase 1 study is a first-in-human, double-blind, single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy adult subjects to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics of orally administered A3907. A3907 was safe and well tolerated in this study at systemic exposures that demonstrated therapeutic benefits in preclinical models. With the potential to inhibit ileal, renal and hepatic ASBT, A3907 could provide the optimal balance of efficacy and tolerability in patients in multiple liver diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) Reports Second Positive Interim Analysis and Continuation of Dosing of Peginterferon Lambda in Phase 3 TOGETHER Study of Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Patients

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat and cure Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 TOGETHER study has conducted a second interim futility analysis and recommended continuation of the study. This analysis was based on a sample size of 1,003 patients, randomized to active or placebo. The primary endpoint compares number of extended emergency setting visits, hospitalizations, and/or deaths in treated patients versus placebo. TOGETHER is expected to enroll up to 1,600 patients at high risk for developing complications from progression of COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Galera rockets 103% after corrected results from Phase 3 avasopasem study in oral mucositis met primary endpoint

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) jumps 103.6% premarket after corrected results from Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem for the treatment of RT-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC) achieved statistical significance on the primary endpoint. Previously, the company reported that Phase 3 ROMAN trial of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Parts of its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IMU-935

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced positive unblinded safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic (PK) results from Part A (single ascending doses, SAD) and Part B (multiple ascending doses, MAD) of its phase 1 clinical trial of IMU-935 in healthy human subjects. In addition, the company announced newly available preclinical in vivo data showing that IMU-935 maintains normal thymocyte maturation in relevant acute and chronic mouse models.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Viracta Therapeutics Announces Final Phase 1b/2 Data Showing Promising and Durable Signal of Efficacy for Nana-val in Relapsed/Refractory Epstein-Barr Virus-Positive Lymphoma in an Oral Presentation at ASH 2021

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies, today announced that final data from its Phase 1b/2 trial of Nana-val in relapsed/refractory (R/R) EBV+ lymphoma (VT3996-201) were presented in an oral presentation at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting by Bradley Haverkos, M.D., Associate Professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Nana-val was well tolerated and continues to demonstrate promising activity with complete responses observed across multiple EBV+ lymphoma subtypes and a median duration of response of 10.4 months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Seagen (SGEN) Reports Prelim Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ADCETRIS

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced promising efficacy and safety results from Part B of an open-label, phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) in a novel combination with nivolumab, doxorubicin, and dacarbazine (AN+AD) as a frontline treatment for patients with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL). Data from this preliminary analysis were presented (Abstract #2454) as part of a poster presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS), Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim OS Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatme

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. ("Junshi Biosciences", HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. ("Coherus", Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced positive results of an interim analysis of overall survival from the pivotal study "CHOICE-01" (NCT03856411), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus standard-of-care chemotherapy as the first-line treatment of advanced squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC"). This interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, crossing the prespecified efficacy boundary, in patients treated with toripalimab plus chemotherapy. This treatment effect was observed notwithstanding the effects of active crossover to toripalimab at disease progression for patients in the control (placebo plus chemotherapy) arm. As previously reported at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), the study also met the primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) per RECIST v1.1 for the toripalimab arm as compared to chemotherapy alone.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Kura Oncology (KURA) Announces Final Results of Phase 2 Study of Tipifarnib in T-Cell Lymphoma

Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA) announced final results from a Phase 2 study of tipifarnib as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma, including an overall response rate (ORR) of 56% and a median overall survival of 32.8 months in heavily pretreated patients with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Press

Protagonist Therapeutics Presents Updated Phase 2 Rusfertide Data in Polycythemia Vera (PV) at ASH 2021 Annual Meeting

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today presented updated data from two ongoing Phase 2 studies evaluating rusfertide in patients with polycythemia vera (PV), demonstrating its ability to essentially eliminate the need for phlebotomies in patients. Rusfertide also showed rapid and sustained hematocrit control in patients requiring frequent phlebotomies or those having high baseline hematocrit levels (>48%). The data were presented in two oral presentations at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2021 Annual Meeting, in addition to the Company's three poster presentations: one describing the Phase 3 study design for rusfertide in PV; one presenting pre-clinical findings with a hepcidin analog in a mouse model of PV; and another poster on the Phase 2 clinical proof-of-concept data for rusfertide in hereditary hemochromatosis (HH).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

​Imago BioSciences (IMGO) Reports Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today presented positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with advanced myelofibrosis (MF). The data were presented in an oral session during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021. Previously, a Phase 2 data set with a cut-off date of May 17, 2021 was presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) Present Positive Phase 3 Dupixent Data in Children

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) today announced detailed positive Phase 3 results that showed adding Dupixent® (dupilumab) to standard-of-care topical corticosteroids (TCS) significantly improved skin clearance and reduced overall disease severity and itch in infants and children aged 6 months to 5 years with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. These data will be presented today in a late-breaking session at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Conference (RAD 2021).
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) and Loxo Announce Updated Data from Phase 1/2 BRUIN Trial for Pirtobrutinib

Loxo Oncology at Lilly, a research and development group of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), today announced updated clinical data from the pirtobrutinib global Phase 1/2 BRUIN clinical trial in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Pirtobrutinib is an investigational, highly selective, non-covalent (reversible) Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. These data are being presented in oral presentations at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (abstracts 391 and 381).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Phase 1 study results for new sustained-release anti-VEGF formulation, EYP-1901

Dr Jay Duker discusses EYP-1901, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' sustained-release anti-VEGF drug for the treatment of wet AMD. At AAO, Dr Jay Duker sat down with the editors of Ophthalmology Times Europe® to discuss EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' pipeline product EYP-1901. As a sustained-release anti-VEGF, EYP-1901 has the potential to be a durable treatment option for wet AMD, possibly extending time between injections to six months.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Reports Positive Topline Results From the AURORA 2 Continuation Study of LUPKYNIS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced positive topline results from the AURORA 2 continuation study evaluating the long-term safety and tolerability of LUPKYNIS™ (voclosporin) for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In combination with background immunosuppressive therapy, LUPKYNIS is the first and only FDA-approved medicine with three years of pivotal trial results, including long-term safety data, within LN.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

IO Biotech (IOBT) Announces Publication of Phase 1/2 Melanoma Clinical Trial Results in Nature Medicine

IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win® technology, today announced the publication of results from its Phase 1/2 MM1636 Melanoma trial in Nature Medicine that can be found HERE. These clinical data further expand upon the data originally presented...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PTPI) Announces Positive Over-the-Counter Label Comprehension Study Results for Erectile Dysfunction Drug STENDRA

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Petros" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today reports positive over-the-counter (OTC) draft label comprehension study results for its erectile dysfunction (ED) Drug STENDRA® (avanafil). This Pivotal Label Comprehension Study was designed to assess comprehension of a draft STENDRA® Drug Facts Label intended for OTC use. This study is a key component in the Company's plans to engage in discussions with the FDA to expand the product's access through application for a possible OTC pathway. Early study indicators show positive label comprehension outcomes in the study, which has encouraged the Company to initiate the next step, a Self-Selection Study, as it continues to build the case for the FDA for OTC access to STENDRA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

