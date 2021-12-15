Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Reports Positive Topline Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of Pegtibatinase in Classical Homocystinuria
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced positive topline results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 COMPOSE Study of pegtibatinase, a novel investigational enzyme replacement therapy being evaluated for the treatment of classical homocystinuria (HCU). In the highest dose...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0