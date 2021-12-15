Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus and Fortnite

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of tablets. First up, we have the new Amazon Fire HP 10 Plus tablet that is currently receiving a 27 percent discount, which translates to $50 savings for anyone interested. This is the latest model, which launched earlier this year. It features a 10.1-inch display with Full HD resolution, 32GB storage that comes with an ad-supported lock screen. If you want more storage space, you can also pick up the 64GB model that is seeing the same $50 discount, meaning you can pick one up for $170. And if you don’t want to be receiving ads on your tablet’s lock screen, you can also choose to pay extra, as the 32GB model sells for $145, and you will also receive the same $50 discount.
Comments / 0