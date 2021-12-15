Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Appoints David Hollander to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced the appointment of Dr. Jon Faiz Kayyem to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Kayyem’s diverse career spans more than 20 years and includes experience in academia, lean startups, and Fortune 100 companies. He has served in various leadership positions throughout his career including numerous roles at GenMark Diagnostics, including Founder, CEO and President, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Prior to his work at GenMark Diagnostics, Dr. Kayyem served as Director and Founder of Calimmune and was Vice President of Life Sciences at Motorola. In October 2004, he co-founded the biotechnology fund management company, Efficacy Capital Limited, and served as a managing partner. Currently, Dr. Kayyem is on the Board of Directors of Inhibrx.
