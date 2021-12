British Airways will resume short-haul flights from London Gatwick airport through the introduction of a new subsidiary airline, starting in March 2022. The new airline will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of British Airways and will operate under the same branding. As such, the new airline will be virtually indistinguishable from the mainline operations, but will take over a large number of mostly “leisure” routes such as Spanish and Greek destinations. A total of 35 routes will be offered, some of which will be existing routes moving back from Heathrow to Gatwick, whilst others will be offered from both airports.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO