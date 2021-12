It's a gamble, but when you're so far behind, I guess you may as well try taking a shortcut. It's a long-cut rather than a short-cut. A short-cut is getting your rocket flying payloads to orbit, then working on getting some or all of that rocket back whilst you are getting paid. Going from zero orbital rockets to a fully reusable orbital stack in one go was too much gradatim for even Blue Origin!

