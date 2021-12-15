ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futures inch lower ahead of Fed announcement

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster end...

www.streetinsider.com

FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble, oil plunges as omicron fears weigh

U.S. stocks plunged Monday, continuing last week's losses, as the rapid spread of the omicron variant continues to worry investors who fear the new surge could hamper economic growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 483 points, or 1.37%, while the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite index declined 1.30%...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
City
Business
StreetInsider.com

Dollar recovers some overnight losses; euro extends gains

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recouped some overnight losses and the euro gained for a second day on Tuesday as risk sentiment recovered partially after a selloff in global markets. Major currencies held within well-worn trading ranges, however, as a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant forced...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
STOCKS
Jerome Powell
StreetInsider.com

Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, is reflected on an electronic board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London close: Stocks weaker ahead of PM announcement, Fed decision

London stocks closed in negative territory on Wednesday, ahead of another Omicron update from the Prime Minister as well as the latest decision from the US Fed, and after data showed that UK inflation surged in November to its highest level in more than a decade. The FTSE 100 ended...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Stocks Mixed ahead of the Fed

FTSE -0.31% at 7204. US stocks are pointing a mixed open after disappointing retail sales data and as investors look ahead to the Fed’s announcement later today. Retail sales rose just 0.3% MoM in November noticeably lower than October’s 1.8%. Retail sales are notoriously volatile, and October was an exceptionally strong month. Whilst sales still grew in November, they did so at a slower pace than expected, possibly a sign that rising prices are starting to bite.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Stifled Ahead of Fed Decision

Stock futures are muted this morning, as investors await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and statement from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Amid high inflation, the central bank is expected to speed up the tapering of its bond-buying program. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are falling lower in the wake of yesterday's triple-digit losses, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures sit closer to fair value. Meanwhile, retail sales added a lower-than-expected 0.3% in November.
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling turns lower before Fed decision

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The British pound's early gains fizzled on Wednesday as investors moved to the sidelines before a Federal Reserve statement that might signal a more hawkish policy shift, potentially boosting the dollar. Some analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it will move more quickly...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures edge higher ahead of key Fed decision

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, December 8, 2021. U.S. stock futures were little changed in early morning trading on Wednesday as investors readied for Wednesday’s highly anticipated Federal Reserve decision. Dow futures gained 30 points. S&P 500...
MARKETS
Fortune

Stock futures and crypto sputter ahead of ‘Fed Day’

Good morning, Bull Sheeters. (There's only a few more times I can say that... so, up or down, red or green, you'll get hit with that greeting every day this week when you open up this email.) Once again, U.S. futures are under pressure as investors await the big 2...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

DXY: Dollar ahead of Fed meeting

Today the Fed meeting begins, which will end on Wednesday with the publication (at 19:00 GMT) of the decision on interest rates. Based on the results of a two-day meeting of the Committee on Open Market Operations, the Fed is expected to double the pace of its stimulus rollback, cutting the volume of purchases by $ 30 billion monthly (previously the bank announced a decrease in purchases by $ 15 billion monthly), with the postponement of the completion date of this program to March since the summer of 2022. Many economists expect two rate hikes next year, while market participants expect three hikes. "The economy is in very good shape, inflationary pressures are high, so, in my opinion, it is advisable to consider postponing the curtailment of asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, for a few months earlier," said Fed Chairman Powell last month. According to him, the rise in inflation is no longer temporary, while the situation in the American labor market also continues to improve.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower but Keeps Underlying Strength Ahead of Fed Decisions

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower in early European trade Wednesday, but retained underlying strength ahead of the conclusion of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which is expected to reinforce expectations of interest rate hikes next year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 471.84 points, as of 0831 GMT. Stock...
STOCKS

