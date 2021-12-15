Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for NUV-422 for the Treatment of High-Grade Gliomas, Including Glioblastoma Multiforme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for ERAS-801, an orally available small molecule epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor specifically designed to have high central nervous system (CNS) penetration for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (rGBM). The company has also entered into a collaboration with the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR) to determine the feasibility of the evaluation of ERAS-801 as part of the Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment (GBM AGILE) trial.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 DAYS AGO