Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for NUV-422 for the Treatment of High-Grade Gliomas, Including Glioblastoma Multiforme
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0