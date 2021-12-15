ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuvation Bio (NUVB) Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for NUV-422 for the Treatment of High-Grade Gliomas, Including Glioblastoma Multiforme

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food...

targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to NUV-422 for High-Grade Gliomas

Following an orphan drug designation earlier in 2021, NUV-422 has been granted a fast track designation for the treatment of high-grade gliomas. An investigational cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/4/6 inhibitor, NUV-422, was granted an FDA fast track designation for the treatment of patients with high-grade gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme, according to a press release by Nuvation Bio Inc.1.
