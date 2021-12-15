ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) and SOBI Announces Aspaveli Approved in the EU for Treatment of PNH

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi™) announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved Aspaveli® (pegcetacoplan), the first and only targeted C3 therapy, for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria...

StreetInsider.com

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast

Helsinn Group Announces European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Acceptance for review of the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Infigratinib for Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 2 Fusions or Rearrangements.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sanofi (SNY) Acquires Amunix Immuno-Oncology Pipeline with Next-Gen Conditionally Activated Biologics

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an immuno-oncology company leveraging its proprietary, clinically validated XTEN® and innovative universal protease-releasable masking technology platform, Pro-XTENTM, to discover and develop transformative T-cell engagers (TCE) and cytokine therapies for patients with cancer. Amunix's pipeline, which includes lead candidate, AMX-818, a masked HER2-directed TCE, offers a strong strategic fit with Sanofi's focus on developing potentially transformative cancer therapies in immuno-oncology. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will acquire Amunix for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion and up to $225 million upon achievement of certain future development milestones. The acquisition supports Sanofi's efforts to accelerate and expand its contributions to innovative medicines for oncology patients, with approximately 20 molecules currently in development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Basilea receives USD 10 million milestone payment related to approval of antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) in China

Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Drug Approval License for Cresemba in China to Basilea's license partner Pfizer. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Basel, Switzerland, December 21,...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Downgrades Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Neutral

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja downgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) from
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

argenx (ARGX) Announces FDA Approval of VYVGART in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

argenx SE (Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population1. With this regulatory milestone, VYVGART is the first-and-only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca's (AZN) Saphnelo Recommended for Approval in EU by CHMP for Treatment of Patients with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) Saphnelo (anifrolumab) has been recommended for marketing authorisation in the European Union (EU) as an add-on therapy for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe, active autoantibody-positive systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), despite receiving standard therapy. SLE is a complex autoimmune condition that can affect any organ, and people often experience inadequate disease control, long-term organ damage and poor health-related quality of life. If approved, Saphnelo would be the first new treatment for SLE in Europe in more than a decade.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Zai Lab (ZLAB) Partner argenx Announces FDA Approval of VYVGART in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that its partner argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved VYVGART™ (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. These patients represent approximately 85% of the total gMG population1. With this regulatory milestone, VYVGART is the first and only FDA-approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Karyopharm's (KPTI) Partner Antengene Receives Approval in China for XPOVIO® (selinexor) for the Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that its partner, Antengene Corporation (Antengene), has been granted conditional approval for marketing by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for XPOVIO® (selinexor), a first-in-class, oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, in combination with dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Antengene has exclusive development and commercialization rights to selinexor in China and certain Asia Pacific countries.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Announces Unanimous DSMB Approval to Progress into Fourth and Final Cohort of Patients in EnACT Trial of MAT2203 for Treatment of Cryptococcal Meningitis

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the intracellular delivery of critical therapeutics through its paradigm-changing lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform delivery technology, today announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the EnACT trial (Encochleated Oral Amphotericin for Cryptococcal Meningitis Trial) has completed a prespecified review of the third cohort and unanimously recommended progression to the fourth and final cohort of patients. Enrollment in the next randomized EnACT cohort, with 40 active-treatment patients, is expected to begin early first quarter 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BeiGene (BGNE) Announces UK Approval of BRUKINSA for Treatment of Adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) announced today that the United Kingdom (UK) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted a marketing authorisation for BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) in Great Britain, for the treatment of eligible adult patients with Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM) who have received at least one prior therapy or for the first-line treatment of eligible patients unsuitable for chemo-immunotherapy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Granted Orphan Drug Designation in EU for Atrasentan for Treatment of Primary IgA Nephropathy

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced the European Commission has granted orphan drug designation for atrasentan for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The decision follows a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer (PFE) Announces FDA Approval of XELJANZ for the Treatment of Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XELJANZ® / XELJANZ® XR (tofacitinib) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aerie Pharma (AERI) Announces Exclusive License Agreement With Santen for Rhopressa and Rocklatan in EU and Other Regions

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) announced that Aerie and Santen have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for Rhopressa®/Rhokiinsa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and Rocklatan®/Roclanda® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%. The expanded collaboration includes Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, China, India, parts of Latin America and the Oceania countries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Incyte (INCY) Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of sNDA for Ruxolitinib Cream as a Treatment for Patients with Vitiligo

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (Opzelura™) a topical JAK inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adolescents and adults (age ≥12 years) with vitiligo. The FDA grants Priority Review to medicines that may offer a major advance in treatment where none currently exists. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is April 18, 2022.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Paragon 28 (FNA) Announces FDA Approval of Patient Specific Titanium Talus Spacer

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) announced today that it has received a supplemental approval order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Patient Specific Talus Spacer. The supplemental approval order allows the Patient Specific Talus Spacer to be additively manufactured in titanium alloy with a titanium nitride coating.
ECONOMY
AFP

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

The European Commission on Monday authorised a vaccine from US company Novavax as its fifth official jab for use across the European Union, hours after the EU medicines watchdog gave approval. - 'Promising results' - Earlier Monday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light for the jab to be given conditional marketing authorisation.
PHARMACEUTICALS

