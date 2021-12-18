ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brink's (BCO) Issues Three-Year Strategic Plan and Financial Targets

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, disclosed its three-year strategic plan and 2024 financial targets in connection with its Investor Day event, which is being webcast...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Akumin (AKU) Issues 2022 Financial Guidance

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) is pleased to announce today its full-year 2022 financial guidance, following the previously announced closing of the Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc. ("Alliance") acquisition. The Alliance acquisition closed on September 1, 2021, and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021, which includes only one month of Alliance results, were released on December 13th, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thefastmode.com

SaaS-based Network Security Records Growth of 26% in 3Q 2021, says Dell'Oro Group

The pent-up demand created after the 2020 pandemic shutdowns has combined with the attention on enterprise digitalization and new threats to provide the network security market an enormous boost, according to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group. Further amplifying demand is the copious amounts of fiscal stimulus by governments...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Sage snaps up retail management company Brightpearl for £225 million

Software giant Sage has announced it will acquire Brightpearl, which makes an operating system for retail management, for £225 million. The deal for Brightpearl offers Sage an extra set of services to bundle with its existing accounting, financial, HR, and payroll tools for small- and medium-sized businesses. The SaaS...
SOFTWARE
Business Times

Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
learnbonds.com

Is NIO Stock a Buy Now after the NIO Day?

Yesterday, NIO held the widely awaited NIO day. The stock is down over 38% for the year and is the worst-performing major EV (electric vehicle) stock. What’s the outlook for NIO stock and is the dip a good buying opportunity?. NIO’s 2021 underperformance looks even troublesome looking at the...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

The Fresh Market (TFM) Files IPO Registration Statement

The Fresh Market (NASDAQ: TFM) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a specialty retailer offering a variety of high quality, fresh foods and difficult-to-find items in a small, convenient, intimate store footprint (average 21,000 sq. ft.) where guests can see all the sightlines across the store. The store ambiance is like an Old World European marketplace layout with an elevated, sensory experience with fresh aromas, classical music, spotlights, and exceptional cleanliness. High-touch guest service is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, as our team members strive to make guests feel like they are at home. Our combination of premium food, strong reputation for special occasions, personalized guest service, and omni-channel capabilities has resulted in comparable store sales growth of 22.3% in fiscal 2020 (compared to comparable store sales changes of (1.8)% and 0.4% for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, respectively). Comparable store sales growth was 3.2% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 (compared to 21.1% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020). While our fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results may be attributed in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe they also demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the initiatives we have taken, as well as broader changes in the food-at-home and food-away-from-home markets. We believe that we are well positioned to continue building off of the strong momentum seen in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results, particularly the strong results delivered in our third quarter of fiscal 2021."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Teams with Ant Group to Expedite Digital Shift Across Asia Pacific

Quick service restaurant company Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), has joined forces with Ant Group to undertake a digital transformation in 1,500 restaurants across eight selected markets in Asia Pacific, according to a Sunday (Dec. 19) press release. Ant Group will collaborate with RBI’s franchisees throughout the region to introduce...
ECONOMY

