Brink's (BCO) Issues Three-Year Strategic Plan and Financial Targets

The Fresh Market (NASDAQ: TFM) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a specialty retailer offering a variety of high quality, fresh foods and difficult-to-find items in a small, convenient, intimate store footprint (average 21,000 sq. ft.) where guests can see all the sightlines across the store. The store ambiance is like an Old World European marketplace layout with an elevated, sensory experience with fresh aromas, classical music, spotlights, and exceptional cleanliness. High-touch guest service is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, as our team members strive to make guests feel like they are at home. Our combination of premium food, strong reputation for special occasions, personalized guest service, and omni-channel capabilities has resulted in comparable store sales growth of 22.3% in fiscal 2020 (compared to comparable store sales changes of (1.8)% and 0.4% for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, respectively). Comparable store sales growth was 3.2% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 (compared to 21.1% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020). While our fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results may be attributed in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe they also demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the initiatives we have taken, as well as broader changes in the food-at-home and food-away-from-home markets. We believe that we are well positioned to continue building off of the strong momentum seen in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results, particularly the strong results delivered in our third quarter of fiscal 2021."

RETAIL ・ 8 HOURS AGO