Giant cargo ship returns to the Suez Canal. This time without incident

The omicron variant is spreading quickly. It has already become the dominant strain of coronavirus in London, according to British authorities, driving a record number of new daily infections across the United Kingdom. Here in the U.S., cases are also rising. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it's clear that omicron is a now, quote, "full in force" in the city. The question is, what can be done? Well, the U.K. is betting on an all-out campaign to get vaccine boosters to as many people as possible, but in the U.S., scientists are warning that the booster effort may already be too far behind. Joining us now is NPR global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman. Nurith, let's start with the U.K. What's going on with their booster campaign?

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO