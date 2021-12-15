ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'iCarly' Season 2 Will Have a Surprise 'Drake and Josh' Cameo

By Molli Mitchell
 3 days ago

In June 2021, almost a decade after the Nickelodeon comedy series ended, iCarly returned to screens and fans could not get enough of the reboot.

The return of Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, alongside Nathan Cress as Freddie and Jerry Trainor as Spencer, proved to be so popular, that in July 2021, Paramount+ renewed the reboot for a second season.

Production on Season 2 is currently underway and there is some huge news for those who watched the Nickelodeon network religiously as a kid. Drake and Josh was one of the channel's biggest shows starring Josh Peck and Drake Bell with iCarly's Miranda Cosgrove playing the role of their evil younger step-sister Megan.

In Season 2 of iCarly, Peck is confirmed to make an appearance—not as Josh, but as a brand new character. According to People, Peck will play Carly's manager, Paul.

The new episodes will see Paul and Freddie (Nathan Kress), Carly's close friend, clash over the former's management skills, and as a result, Carly will be fighting to keep her team on the same page.

Both Cosgrove and Peck had been teasing Peck's appearance on iCarly over the weekend. The former co-stars both shared adorable pictures of each other reunited on the set of iCarly on both of their Instagram accounts.

Cosgrove wrote under a picture of her and Peck smiling: "Back with the best." alongside a red love heart emoji.

Peck commented under the post: "I'm not crying, you're crying."

He then posted a photo of him and Cosgrove wearing face masks, with the caption: "Sibs."

Speaking to People , Peck said: "Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play.

"Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress], and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating."

Earlier this year, Cosgrove teased to E! News, Peck may be making a cameo in the upcoming season.

She said: "I think there's a really good chance that he's gonna be in the second season that we're filming right now. I don't know exactly what the character is gonna be, but you know, Josh and I are friends, and he was nice enough to say he'd do an episode."

Not only is Peck reunited with his Drake and Josh co-star Cosgrove, but he is also reunited with Jerry Trainer, who played the role of cinema manager, Crazy Steve. In iCarly, Trainor plays the role of Carly's older brother, Spencer.

Peck has also worked with Freddie actor Nathan Kress before . Kress starred in an episode of Drake and Josh in 2007, but sadly his scene was cut. The Drake and Josh episode in question, "Battle of Panthatar," happened to be directed by Peck. This time around, Kress is directing Peck.

Celebrating the news Peck would be appearing in iCarly Season 2, Kress wrote: "Not only was having Josh on the show a dream come true, getting to direct this episode was such a treat. Fun fact: Josh directed ME back in the day on my fateful episode of Drake and Josh, in a role that ended up making me Freddie. Full circle indeed!"

iCarly is streaming on Paramount+ now.

