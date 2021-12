Cross-functional teams that blend IT and business professionals are nothing new, but now they have become almost a mandate. At Sun Life, such teams are referred to as “agile teams,’’ and CIO Laura Money believes they are “much more productive and can make things happen faster.” Not only that, but because these teams include consumers of the service being developed, “we notice we get a lot more impact and more value for the client when teams work that way,” she says.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO