Barrels quickly filled at Foothills, Sam Houston, Coulter Grove and other Maryville City Schools locations with donated supplies as Giving Tuesday lived up to expectations. The campaign was held last week with a call going out from the school system’s Family Resource Center of a need for cleaning supplies. FRC told the Maryville City Schools Foundation of its wish list; the MCS Foundation then blasted the message on social media and the school system’s website page. The supplies being asked for — window cleaner, Clorox wipes, dishwashing liquid, toilet paper and toilet bowl cleaner — are given to families in need who have children in Maryville City Schools.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO