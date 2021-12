Encore Capital is a debt buyer based in the United States. It is ranked as the first player in the U.S. and U.K. in terms of dollars collected. Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG) recently reported a significant acceleration in the collection of debt. I am talking about double-digit growth as compared to the same period in 2020. Encore is the number one collector of dollars in the United States. I expect that its proprietary models will continue to successfully make predictions from 2022 to 2025. Under normal circumstances, I believe that the share price will trend north to $83.

