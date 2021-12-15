ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

National Hockey League results | Tuesday

By Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Evan Rodrigues scored his ninth goal of the season and added two assists to lead Pittsburgh over reeling Montreal. Kasperi Kapanen, Mike Matheson, Brian Dumoulin and Brian Boyle also scored for Pittsburgh, which won its fifth straight. Tristan Jarry finished with 28 saves to improve to 8-1-1 in his...

www.avpress.com

