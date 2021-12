Residents have one more chance to get in on Beaverhead County Public Health’s mass vaccination clinics this Friday. The final clinic will be at the Beaverhead County Public Health office on Barrett Street; appointments can be made by calling 406-683-3203 and leaving a message. The clinics have booster shots available for all three approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson). People aged 18 and over are recommended to get boosters at least six months after a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination, and two months after the J&J shot.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO