East Texas Man Jailed For Holding Woman Against Her Will

LINDEN, Texas - A 21-year-old Texarkana, Arkansas man died when his pickup ran into the back of a truck that had stopped for a school bus. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified the victim as Bradon Prewitt. Investigators says Prewitt ran into the back of a vehicle Monday morning...
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer last week has been discharged from the hospital and booked into jail. Court records show that Jamie Jaramillo, 37, was arraigned on a capital murder charge late Thursday. Jail records show he was being held Friday in Dallas County jail on $2 million bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a man with assault and kidnapping in a violent, domestic attack on a woman in east Charlotte that was caught on camera. CMPD detectives have charged 32-year-old Louis Lamontrez Meadows with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. The brutal assault and kidnapping...
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A Modesto man has been arrested on several criminal charges after he allegedly kept his girlfriend prisoner for about a month.
On November 4 around 1:30 a.m., The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office asking for a security check on a woman who said she was being held against her will and was tortured in Stanislaus County by her new boyfriend, 29-year-old Saul Ortega, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the call and found the woman who, they say, had extensive injuries to her body, including bruises and burns. She...
A judge sentenced a Michigan mother on Thursday (Dec. 9) to 210 days behind bars and three years of probation for the fatal 2019 stabbing of her child’s father, MLive.com reported. Miykiah Sneed, 23, pleaded guilty in October to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than...
A man and a woman from Texas County are facing felony drug charges after deputies find drugs while searching their home. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched a home on Highway C in the Licking area Friday. They found multiple controlled substances, including methamphetamine and capsules believed to contain heroin or fentanyl.
ANNISTON, Ala. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for reportedly lighting a woman on fire. According to a news release from the Anniston Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of West 16th Street around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, in regard to a person on fire. At the scene, police said they located a woman, later identified as 36-year-old Leslie Hogeland, walking along the road with severe burns.
They ruled the man indicted in Smith County for Capital Murder for killing the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church as incompetent to stand trial. Reportedly 22-year-old Mytrez Woolen of Arlington was hiding in the church’s bathroom when confronted and held at gunpoint by the church’s pastor, Mark McWilliams. Investigators say that Woolen took the gun away after a struggle and fatally shot McWilliams.
An East Texas man shot by deputies during a standoff in Bowie County on Friday has died from wounds. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Mark Robert Peters died Sunday afternoon at UT-Tyler after deputies shot Peters late Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred several hours after arriving at a house in DeKalb in response to an emergency call for a suicidal person.
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County woman was charged after a domestic violence incident in which she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a steak knife. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened on Sunday just before midnight when they responded to a call on Country Lane near Mooresville.
LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department says a mother and son who were reportedly kidnapped by the mother’s boyfriend this morning have been located, but the suspect is still at-large. Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and her 8-year-old son arrived at a Dallas-area police department around 3 p.m....
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) —A woman is accusing an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer of beating her in front of her children following a crash. A crash report filed by EPPD states Anna Marie Barnes was involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Aug. 27 around 10 p.m. Attorneys...
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Arlington man accused of murdering the pastor at the Starrville Methodist Church back in January has been found incompetent to stand trial and the case will be put on hold while he receives restorative care. 22-year-old Mytrez Woolen is charged with capital murder along with a slew of other crimes. On January […]
A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PHOENIX — The former nurse who pleaded guilty to raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman at Hacienda Healthcare in 2018 has been sentenced. Nathan Sutherland was given a 10-year prison sentence and lifelong probation. Sutherland will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution. However, Judge Margaret B. LaBianca did grant Sutherland credit for 1,044 days he’s served in jail.
Investigators said late last week that they found human remains during their search for a missing Texas 29-year-old Texas woman Taylor Pomaski, but authorities still haven’t made a positive identification. A prosecutor in Montgomery County, Texas, has said that Pomaski’s boyfriend, former NFL Player Kevin Ware, 41, was a…
Rainsville Police Department Investigators, working with DeKalb County DHR, arrested Teah Gabrielle Holland of Fyffe on Nov. 3, 2021, on one count of Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child. She was taken to DeKalb County Detention Center on a $7,500 bond. She was later released and awaiting court.
Comments / 0