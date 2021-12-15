ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

BEHOLD FLYERS CAM ATKINSON’S HAT TRICK!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Atkinson bagged off his first hat trick as a Flyer by scoring...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Atkinson
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS HAVE WON NO CUPS SINCE 1975, INKY CAN’T (WON’T) SAY WHY!

You have to hand it to the Inky. Which has been in the pocket of the Flyers since their inception in 1967. Never uttering a discouraging word with fan-boy coverage no matter what. While at the same time criticizing the Sixers for everything big and small. It has posted a...
NHL
Reuters

Dylan Larkin's first hat trick lifts Wings past Devils

Dylan Larkin recorded his first career hat trick and the host Detroit Red Wings downed the struggling New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots for Detroit. Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils, who have lost five straight...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Camatkinson89#Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy