Angelo Cataldi has been a noxious influence on Philly sports from his perch in the morning on WIP for longer than I care to remember. Every morning he bellows with his New England accent (really, how long does it take to adapt to a Philly accent!!!) about his views on the Sixers, Eagles, Phils and whatever he thinks will piss people off.

