Best-selling author, speaker, executive coach; peer advisory boards #ChampagneMoment www.ExactlyWhereYouWanttoBe.com. Since the Industrial Revolution began in the 1760s, we’ve been working harder and harder. As we changed from a farming and handicraft economy to one dominated by machine manufacturing, we saw economic, political and social change. Then came the financial markets and stock exchange boom. We worked harder still. In the 1980s, it came down to one thing: shareholder value. Since then, we’ve had a dot com revolution and, most recently, a time where some pundits suggested working harder, faster and often for free! Then, the pandemic happened, facilitating the need for us to adapt in amazing ways.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO