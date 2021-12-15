ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Come Test Gear in Alaska with Outside Editor in Chief Christoper Keyes

By The Editors
outsidemagazine
outsidemagazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On this trip of a lifetime, you'll explore and trek through the stunning Katmai National Park in Alaska with Outside's editor in chief Christopher Keyes. I’m trying to get to Alaska—my last state—before I turn 50, and I want you to join me. We won’t be watching glaciers calve from a...

www.outsideonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
outsidemagazine

Should Gateway Arch Be a National Park?

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Gateway Arch is her 46th park visit.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

The Best Presents Often Come in Small Packages

Many of us have been there: we wrongly assumed that the giant box under the Christmas tree held the best gift, only to discover it was something like a microwave. It turns out the old saw “Good things come in small packages” is often right. Here are our favorite stocking stuffers that we guarantee your outdoorsy friends and family will love.
SHOPPING
outsidemagazine

Meet the Outerwear Brand That’s All in on Affordability

One of the greatest things about the great outdoors? It’s largely free. It doesn’t cost a thing to walk your dog or hike a trail or run through a park. But that doesn’t mean everyone has equal access. Barriers exist. Some are cultural, some are physical (are there even trails nearby?). And then there are economic barriers, like the often prohibitive cost of high-quality outdoor clothing. There are no easy fixes, but Free Country is doing something about the last one. The family-owned company has been producing quality technical apparel at an affordable price for more than 30 years, helping to make the outdoors more accessible to all.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
outsidemagazine

Tub Hopping in Hot Springs National Park

63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington saved up, built out a tiny van to travel and live in, and hit the road, practicing COVID-19 best safety protocols along the way. The parks as we know them are rapidly changing, and she wanted to see them before it’s too late. Hot Springs is her 45th park visit.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

Supply Chains for the Outdoor Industry Are in Shambles

Looking to buy the kids their first pair of performance skis this Christmas? Think the boyfriend might like a new ski helmet? Considering getting into snowshoeing this winter?. More than a year after a bicycle shortage laid bare the complexities of international manufacturing, the global supply chain for the outdoor gear industry remains in shambles. And as winter sports and activities commence, industry insiders say, it’s not getting any better.
SANTA FE, NM
outsidemagazine

Tracy Stone-Manning’s Plans to Rebuild the BLM

Tracy Stone-Manning fell in love with the West in less than a weekend. Thirty years ago she flew from her home in Maryland to visit the University of Montana and decided if she didn’t get into graduate school there, she’d wait tables. She was accepted into the environmental studies program and stayed, meeting her husband and then spending their honeymoon backpacking across western Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness. She went on to serve as executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition, director of Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, and senior advisor to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferreira
outsidemagazine

Your Guide to Winter Overlanding

Here’s something that a lot of overlanders would rather I keep secret: camping in winter is frickin’ great. “In wintertime, all the really popular overlanding places are a lot less busy,” says Eric Valdes, founder of Asheville Vehicle Outfitters in North Carolina. Factor in the additional upsides—such as the lack of road dust and bugs—and you understand why winter is overlanding’s sleeper season.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

15 of the Best Winter Adventures in National Parks

In winter months, visitation at most national parks plummets with the temperatures. That means you’re in luck: you’ll have some of the most glorious vistas in the world all to yourself, if you’re prepared for the weather. Here are some of best snow, ice, and cold-weather activities you can do.
TRAVEL
outsidemagazine

The Gear Our Editors Loved in November

November usually means the onset of winter, but much of the country is experiencing dry and unseasonably warm weather. Snow flurries have been few and far between. While many of us are looking longingly at our skis and snowboards, it looks like we’ll just have to wait a little longer. Here’s what Outside editors have been using to pass the time.
SHOPPING
outsidemagazine

Seasonal Guides Are Speaking Up About the Stresses of the Job

At 31 years old, Jillian Millkey has slept more nights under the stars than most people will in a lifetime. The tough, joyful Coloradan began guiding hiking and backpacking trips in the Rocky Mountains in her early twenties. After a few years, she was leading backpacking and mountaineering trips in Alaska, Ecuador, and Nepal. Her Instagram account was a feed full of fit people, remote summits, and flawless sunrises, all punctuated by long periods off the grid.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Destinations#Come Test Gear#Denali
outsidemagazine

Five Women. One Wilderness. Zero Mansplaining.

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. When I flew to Alaska in July for an all-women backpacking trip, I wasn’t feeling my most confident, centered, or fit. I wasn’t entirely sure I still liked hiking. Or going places, or doing things, or meeting people. Sixteen months of a global pandemic can do that to you. But I had gotten on the plane, and now I’d either reconnect with my dormant adventurous self or have a terrible time trying.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

We Can Solve Our Mounting Plastic Problem

“Plastic lasted, there was so much plastic in the world that it would never run out.” That is the reality depicted in Trashlands, a new novel by Alison Stine published in October. It’s about a near-future apocalypse in which plastic becomes the only thing of value because it’s the only thing left.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
outsidemagazine

The Science of Exercising in Extreme Cold

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. At last month’s World Cup cross-country-skiing event in the northern Finnish resort town of Ruka, some of the top competitors, including Finnish Olympic champion Iivo Niskanen, chose to withdraw at the last minute. “It’s not too long to the Olympics,” Niskanen told a Norwegian newspaper. “Minus 23 [degrees Celsius, or -9.4 degrees Fahrenheit] is too much for me. A simple choice.”
WORKOUTS
outsidemagazine

Our Next Book Club Pick Is ‘Every Day the River Changes’

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. As the year winds down and we start to daydream about the trips we’ll take in 2022 and beyond, it’s the perfect time to curl up by the fire with an absorbing travel book. With that in mind, Outside editors have selected a December/January book club pick that’s sure to satisfy your vicarious wanderlust: we’ll be reading Every Day the River Changes, an account of the four weeks writer Jordan Salama spent traveling Colombia’s legendary Magdalena River.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outsidemagazine

‘Every Day the River Changes’ Is a Fascinating Journey Down Colombia’s Most Important Waterway

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. “To understand the river is to understand the country,” a woman in the beach town of Ladrilleros tells Salama on his first trip to Colombia, before his journey on the Magdalena, when he’s working in a Wildlife Conservation Society office for a summer. The river flows from the Andes to the Caribbean Sea, touching a diversity of environments and towns on its way. Salama points out its wide-reaching cultural importance, as a setting for Gabriel García Márquez’s novels, the inspiration for many myths and legends, and the birthplace of musical genres like vallenato and musical legends like Shakira. And of course, it’s changed dramatically alongside the economic, sociopolitical, and environmental shifts of the last century. Salama returns two years after his first trip to spend four weeks traveling the river’s length, sometimes by boat but usually by land, in order to spend time in the towns and villages along its shores. Along the way, he provides context around Colombia’s history stretching back to pre-colonial times, observations about current events like the increasing arrival of Venezuelan refugees and efforts to make the Magdalena fully navigable again, and enthusiastic descriptions of all the flora and fauna he sees.
LIFESTYLE
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy