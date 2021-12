Tuesday night brings the premiere of ABC’s first-year comedy Abbott Elementary. A pair of NBC rookies, American Auto and Grand Crew, make their debuts the week of Dec. 13. After their premieres, however, all three shows will wait until after the new year before their next new episode airs. It’s part of a strategy at both networks to use event programming to help launch the new shows on air while also giving viewers a few weeks to find the first episodes on other platforms ahead of them settling into their full-time homes in early January. In an era where it’s “harder and...

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO