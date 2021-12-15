ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Reports: Iran will allow new UN cameras at nuclear site

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran will allow the United Nations nuclear watchdog to reinstall cameras damaged at a site where it has...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran says IAEA cameras to be installed at Karaj site only after careful inspections

Tehran [Iran], December 16 (ANI/ Xinhua) -- The spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Thursday only after meticulous technical, security and judicial inspections, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s surveillance cameras will be installed at TESA Karaj Complex, a centrifuge component manufacturing workshop in north-central part of the country, according to AEOI's official website.
WORLD
newyorkcitynews.net

Iran imposes no preconditions or new conditions in Vienna nuclear talks: Envoy to UN

New York [US], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Iran does not impose any preconditions or new conditions in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and only wishes to see the restoration of the initial terms of the nuclear accord, Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi told a UN Security Council meeting.
WORLD
WGAU

UN nuclear chief: Limited Iran access giving 'blurred image'

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned Tuesday that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran's program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

European powers warn Iran nuclear talks nearing 'end of road'

European diplomats in talks to save the landmark Iran nuclear deal said Friday that "some technical progress" had been made but warned they were "rapidly reaching the end of the road". "We are rapidly reaching the end of the road for this negotiation," they added, calling the pause requested by Tehran "disappointing" and urging "a faster pace".
MIDDLE EAST
gizadeathstar.com

