Lions trying to rebuild roster because of COVID-19 absences

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they’ve placed TE T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve and elevated TE Shane Zylstra to their active roster. The Lions also activated LB Tavante Beckett from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Hockenson underwent surgery this week to repair a thumb injury, which was expected...
The Detroit Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game. Lions activated Ifeatu Melifonwu, Bobby Price and Tracy Walker from the COVID-19 list. Lions activated A.J. Parker from injured reserve. Lions elevated Craig Reynolds, Curtis Bolton and Dan Skipper to their active roster. Melifonwu, 22,...
Tony Dungy is not that interested in a potential opportunity to come down to Florida and coach the beleaguered Jacksonville Jaguars franchise, especially following the team’s dismissal of Urban Meyer. When asked on Twitter whether he’d accept a head-coaching gig for the Jaguars in the event he got an...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars early Thursday morning in a move that felt long overdue, even if he only coached the team for 11 months. Meyer quickly wore out his welcome with both players and his assistants, and some of them seemed happy to see him go.
Trevor Lawrence is amongst the lowest rated quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has made himself even less of a desired starter this season. If anyone thinks Urban Meyer was the problem in Jacksonville, they don’t know football. Lawrence has had the lowest average-yards-per-completion of any starter in the...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs played arguably the game of the year Thursday night. However, it was not all excitement. During the opening possession of the game, Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. attempted a catch in the back of the end zone. He came down to the ground and hit his head.
On Thursday night the football world flicked on their TVs for one of the best games of the weekend. The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. The winner of tonight’s game takes over the lead in the division with just a few more games to play.
The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
