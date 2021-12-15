ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Good Stuff, Steph!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry dropped his 2,974th 3-pointer last...

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the hope was that he’d carry their offense for years to come. While that may eventually happen, the All-Star forward is struggling this year. During the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Lakers legend Shaquille...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
Stephen Curry
Fox News

Shaq admits pettiness following Steph Curry’s record

Shaquille O’Neal has some of the most creative nicknames in sports: The Big Aristotle, Shaq Daddy, Shaq Diesel, and The Big Shaqtus among them. On Tuesday night, he added another one to the list, and it may be the best of them all: Petty White. O’Neal, the only person...
NBA
mediaite.com

Skip Bayless Erupts After Learning Kevin Durant Doesn’t Like Him: ‘Thinnest-Skinned Superstar I’ve Ever Seen’

For years, Skip Bayless has professed his love for Kevin Durant, but this week, the Fox Sports host learned the feeling isn’t mutual and he’s not taking it well. After lauding an MVP performance from the Brooklyn Nets superstar Tuesday night, Bayless received a tweet from Durant that harshly said “I really don’t like u.” Thursday morning, Bayless responded to Durant on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, firing back at the NBA star he loves.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Column: It’s a battle of all-time greats when LeBron James and Bozo go head-to-head for the attention of TV viewers in Chicago

Random thoughts while anxiously awaiting the return of the Chicago Bulls after their COVID-19 outbreak. LeBron James or Bozo the Clown? The NBA’s decision to move the Bulls-Los Angeles Lakers game Sunday from an afternoon start to a 7 p.m. tip makes sense from a health and safety standpoint. Maybe by then a few more players will be eligible to play. But the time switch presents a thorny ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Responds To Kevin Durant's 'I Really Don't Like You' Tweet: "He Needs To Motivate Himself By Creating Some Sort Of Controversy And Feud With Media Members, Especially Those Who Love Him."

After Kevin Durant rejected all the good comments towards him, Skip Bayless looked bad since his favorite player turned against him (if he ever was on his side), admitting he didn't like the controversial analyst on social media. KD sent a viral tweet, and NBA fans didn't miss their chance...
NBA

