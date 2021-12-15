Good Stuff, Steph!

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO