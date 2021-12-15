Giant cargo ship returns to the Suez Canal. This time without incident

A mother who had just finished quarantining “burst into tears” after it was announced that all remaining countries were to be removed from the coronavirus red list.Amanda Poole-Connor, 47, had finished 10 days of quarantining in a hotel next to Heathrow airport when news broke hours later that restrictions would be scrapped.The mother-of-two said she felt she was being “punished” and the experience left her in tears after being isolated in a small room with “vile” food and “no natural light”.“When I saw the news that restrictions had been scrapped I burst into tears,” Mrs Poole-Connor told the PA news...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO