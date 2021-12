Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces tax credits up to $9,600 to help employers and small business owners hire Michiganders for good-paying jobs to help fill labor shortages and grow the economy. The governor is encouraging employers to apply for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, prioritizing funding for veterans and returning citizens, to ensure that the state continues its strong job growth after adding 67,000 jobs in the last three months and 145,000 jobs over the year.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO